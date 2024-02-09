Open Extended Reactions

Super Bowl LVIII between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will include stars on the field, at halftime and during a break in action with a variety of strong commercials.

A 30-second slot during this year's Super Bowl cost $7 million, according to Ad Age.

Multiple athletes are set to headline advertisements that will air during the big game.

Lionel Messi made his Super Bowl commercial debut alongside Jason Sudeikis and Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino. Rob Gronkowski returned in a familiar ad next to John Cena while Tom Brady and Wayne Gretzky appeared together in a BetMGM piece.

Here's a look at notable ads featuring athletes set to play during Super Bowl LVIII.

UberEats brings stars together

The food delivery app has arguably the most star studded group in its ad.

It stars former "Friends" costars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer.

Aniston kicks it off before David and Victoria Beckham and Schwimmer appear among many others. Usher wraps it up with a quip: "I hope I get to play a halftime show someday man."

Don't blame us, blame your brain. 🧠

Whatever you forget, remember #UberEats.

Get groceries, everyday items, and more...#SuperBowlLVIII pic.twitter.com/9YEEZKW3u9 — Uber Eats (@UberEats) February 6, 2024

'Hey Arnold' takes flight

With a cast of characters by his side, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is tasked with tossing a rope up a mountain to help the group get over it. When his throw comes up short, Tagovailoa explains it would be easier if he had a football.

That's where the titular character from "Hey Arnold!" comes to play as his football-shaped head catches the attention of Sir Patrick Stewart. The Star Trek star ends up throwing Arnold toward the mountain as Creed's "Take Me Higher" plays in the background.

Josh Allen takes on a Transformer

Side-by-side with Peppa Pig, Allen shows off his throwing arm with a deep ball from Paramount Mountain. Jim Nantz calls Allen's arm a cannon, prompting Scourge, a character from the Transformers franchise, to try and upscale the Buffalo Bills quarterback with his literal cannon arm

Except it backfires, and Scourge is penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct after yelling: "Silence Jim Nantz."

Messi shows off his skills

Messi joined the MLS' Inter Miami in June, increasing attention toward the club and league.

He teamed up with Sudeikis and Marino in a Michelob Ultra's commercial that centered on a soccer game on the beach. Sudeikis appears on the sideline as a fan, while Marino tosses the soccer ball back to Messi, who finishes the play with a goal.

Greatness was worth the wait! Even the GOAT knows that a perfectly poured ULTRA is the superior finishing 'touch' to any game. Who's got the next round? #GameOnULTRA pic.twitter.com/X9YIzPjVNX — Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) February 1, 2024

Gronk fights for redemption

There aren't many hype men as effective as the late Carl Weathers, who acts as Gronkowski's trainer in a FanDuel ad.

The premise is simple -- Gronkowski is looking for redemption after missing a field goal during a Super Bowl commercial last year. John Cena serves as Gronk's doubter, betting that he'll miss again.

The M&M's 'almost champions'

Falling short of a Super Bowl win can haunt a player, but M&M's has a new invention to support those that lost in the big game -- a ring of comfort.

Appearing in his second commercial, Marino walks through the process of how M&M's created the ring with the help of Scarlett Johansson, Terrell Owens and Bruce Smith (who lost all four Super Bowl appearances with the Bills).

Brady banned from betting

BetMGM is punishing Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, by making sports betting open to everyone ... except the former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.

As actor Vince Vaughn says in the commercial: "The truth is you've won too much, Tommy. Let others have their turn." Gretzky also makes a brief cameo in the ad.

Peyton Manning and Dana White team up

When a man in Manning's Denver Broncos jersey kicks off the commercial, you know this is headed toward an appearance from the quarterback.

The "Bud Light genie" ends up granting the wish of Manning becoming someone's best friend and another person ending up in a fight orchestrated by White. Post Malone shows up too.

Filthy rich? Done. One REALLY big bicep? Yes. An epic night out with Peyton Manning, @postmalone & @danawhite? The Bud Light Genie's here in our Super Bowl LVIII commercial to make it happen pic.twitter.com/pWWs945CmN — Bud Light (@budlight) February 6, 2024

Arnold plays a good neighbor

Arnold Schwarzenegger struggles with pronouncing State Farm's classic phrase: "Like a good neighbor."

Schwarzenegger embarks on Terminator-esque tasks that are all cut short because of his pronunciation problems. Even Jake from State Farm gives him tips. This isn't the end though as a script change teases the commercial that will play during the big game.

Frito-lay confetti chips

Gronk makes his second Super Bowl LVIII commercial appearance alongside Marshawn Lynch and Troy Polamalu.

Lynch tells Gronk that eating Lays tastes just like winning the Super Bowl. As each bag opens or a bite is taken, confetti flies from the air, just like the Super Bowl's post game celebration.

Athletes show out for Body Armor

The sports drink brand emphasizes their use of real flavors and sweeteners and introduces three new flavors.

They use a hefty group of athletes that includes Joe Burrow, Alex Morgan, CeeDee Lamb and Christian McCaffrey.