Welcome to the first edition of the 2024 NFL Power Rankings. After the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, we are now looking ahead to next season.

Sure, it's way too early to know what the teams will look like in the fall. After all, free agency doesn't start for another month, and the NFL draft is over two months away. But let's take stock of the early outlook for each team and preview what the offseason has in store.

In addition to our way-too-early rankings, our NFL Nation reporters offer up three words to describe this offseason for every team. Eight teams have new head coaches, other teams need to find a quarterback and a few have more than 20 looming free agents they must make a decision on.

Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluates how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

2023 record: 13-4

Offseason in three words: Busy, busy, busy

The Ravens have 25 unrestricted free agents, including 15 who totaled at least 200 snaps this season. The list includes three Pro Bowl players in defensive tackle Justin Madubuike, inside linebacker Patrick Queen and guard Kevin Zeitler. Baltimore won't have a lot of salary cap space to keep all of its free agents, who combined for 24 touchdowns and 42 sacks this season.

"Well, we'll be busy," Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said at the end of the season. "At some point, you get to the point where you have to play with who you have, and you have to draft well, and you have to hit on players, and we've done that the last couple of years." -- Jamison Hensley

2023 record: 11-6

Offseason in three words: Goodbye, Chris Jones?

The Chiefs wouldn't give Jones, a potential unrestricted free agent, the money he wanted on a long-term contract last season when he was holding out, so it wouldn't make sense for them to give it to him this time around. It also isn't logical for them to make him the franchise player, so it's possible Jones will be moving on. The Chiefs tried to prepare for that eventuality over the past two years, drafting George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah in the first round, but losing Jones would still be immense. -- Adam Teicher

2023 record: 12-5

Offseason in three words: Keep Brandon Aiyuk

Last offseason, the Niners received trade interest in Aiyuk but remained steadfast that they had no intention of trading him. Aiyuk rewarded that belief by posting a career year in which he had 75 receptions for 1,342 yards and seven touchdowns.

San Francisco has a lot of big contracts on the books, but there's a path to keep Aiyuk (who has one year left on his rookie deal) by structuring a new, big-money deal in which his biggest cap hits won't come until some of those other big contracts are off the books. Aiyuk and quarterback Brock Purdy have undeniable chemistry, and the 49ers must find a way to keep them together as foundational players for the long haul. -- Nick Wagoner

2023 record: 12-5

Offseason in three words: Address the defense

Offensively, the Lions have very few holes to fill. But the defense is a different story. After an NFC Championship Game appearance, the Lions hold the No. 29 overall pick in the draft. They should consider adding talent to the front four on the defensive line and in the secondary, with another cornerback to help with a pass coverage unit that allowed the sixth-most passing yards (247.4) per game this past season. Lions general manager Brad Holmes says they will continue to be "very strategic" and "very selective" in their process of drafting and signing players but will utilize free agency when needed. -- Eric Woodyard

2023 record: 11-6

Offseason in three words: Make smart decisions

Of course, every team wants to make good choices throughout the offseason, but with the cap limitations ahead for the Bills -- estimated to be about $50 million over -- and the desire to remain in contention, this offseason will test the Bills' front office. Restructuring and extending contracts are likely, and finding solid talent to add in free agency will be a major task yet again. General manager Brandon Beane projected that the team will have 10 draft picks this year, once compensatory picks are awarded, and after the Bills got significant contributions from the first two picks of last year's draft, those sort of impact picks will be needed once again. -- Alaina Getzenberg

2023 record: 11-6

Offseason in three words: Cut some checks

Three Dolphins players could sign major extensions this offseason: DT Christian Wilkins, OT Robert Hunt and QB Tua Tagovailoa. After rewarding guard Austin Jackson with a contract extension this past season, general manager Chris Grier can continue the precedent of re-signing Miami's homegrown players -- but he'll have to find the money to do so. The Dolphins are currently projected to be $51 million over the salary cap entering 2024, although there are multiple veterans they can cut to clear significant cap space.

It would feel like a step back to allow Wilkins and Hunt to leave in free agency, considering the lack of an immediate replacement on the roster. And although Tagovailoa still has one more year remaining on his rookie contract, his impending extension will only get more expensive the longer Miami waits. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

2023 record: 12-5

Offseason in three words: One more try

With coach Mike McCarthy going into the last year of his contract and Dak Prescott potentially in the same boat, the Cowboys will try to end their Super Bowl drought next season and need to prepare this offseason to do it. The Cowboys have won 36 regular-season games the past three years but just one playoff game. If McCarthy can't find the playoff success he had early in his time with the Packers and Prescott can't break through past the divisional round for the first time in his career, the Cowboys could be looking at a complete renovation in 2025. No overhaul is expected this offseason, but the pressure to build a Super Bowl team is on. -- Todd Archer

2023 record: 11-6

Offseason in three words: After the collapse

A 1-6 finish, capped by a 32-9 wild-card round loss to the Buccaneers, led to sweeping changes to coach Nick Sirianni's staff. Sean Desai and Brian Johnson are out as defensive and offensive coordinator, Vic Fangio and Kellen Moore are in, and Sirianni appears to be transitioning into more of a CEO-type role.

Now the focus shifts to the personnel. The Eagles fielded one of the worst defenses in the league last season and will be looking to upgrade all three levels during the draft and free agency. On offense, it's less about adding players and more about getting quarterback Jalen Hurts back on an MVP trajectory. -- Tim McManus

2023 record: 10-7

Offseason in three words: Overturn the roster

The Texans hit on a quarterback in C.J. Stroud last offseason and have $61 million in cap space, so their window to maximize Stroud's rookie contract is now. But also, the organization has the most free agents (30) entering the offseason, and all of them were at one point on the active 53-man roster, while eight started at least 10 games. The 2024 Texans will definitely look different. GM Nick Caserio and coach DeMeco Ryans must build correctly to continue the momentum created by winning the AFC South title. -- DJ Bien-Aime

2023 record: 9-8

Offseason in three words: Another defensive coordinator

For the third time in Matt LaFleur's tenure as head coach, he will have a new defensive coordinator. He went somewhat off the grid by going to the college ranks to hire a sitting head coach, Boston College's Jeff Hafley. He replaces Joe Barry, who three seasons ago replaced Mike Pettine. The Packers have been trying to get this position right for more than a decade. The past four people to hold the job all were fired, although Dom Capers' run from 2009 to '17 had plenty of success (including a Super Bowl) before things soured. -- Rob Demovsky

2023 record: 11-6

Offseason in three words: Get Watson right

Once again, everything in Cleveland comes back to quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has played in only 11 games since the 2020 season. Next season, Watson's cap number alone will be $64 million, and he'll be coming off surgery to his throwing shoulder. Still, Cleveland's future outlook ultimately hinges on whether Watson can become the elite quarterback he showed he could be in 2020. Watson has had a few flashes, notably leading a second-half comeback in Cleveland's November win in Baltimore (when he suffered the season-ending shoulder injury). Otherwise, he statistically has been among the league's most inefficient passers since being traded. -- Jake Trotter

2023 record: 10-7

Offseason in three words: Add defensive talent

The Rams opted to go with youth alongside Aaron Donald in 2023 after moving on from several veteran defensive players during the offseason. L.A. drafted two key contributors in nose tackle Kobie Turner and outside linebacker Byron Young, both third-round picks. But although defensive coordinator Raheem Morris got a lot out of the inexperienced unit in 2023, there are still holes for new DC Chris Shula to fill.

While general manager Les Snead said he doesn't expect the Rams to be big spenders when the new league year starts in March, the Rams do have more cap flexibility than they did last offseason. L.A. also has a first-round draft pick for the first time since 2016. -- Sarah Barshop

2023 record: 9-8

Offseason in three words: Make receiver decisions

There are two big moves the Bengals must figure out this offseason. First, they need to get a sense of what a potential Ja'Marr Chase extension might look like, a tricky task considering the lack of extensions for young star receivers such as Chase. Second, they need to decide if Tee Higgins is in their short- or long-term plans, which will dictate the use of the franchise tag or a multiyear contract. Cincinnati will have to do the math to see if it can give both players the money they're looking for while also affording QB Joe Burrow. -- Ben Baby

2023 record: 9-8

Offseason in three words: Get offense rolling

Yes, signing or franchising pass-rusher Josh Allen will dominate headlines this offseason, but the Jags need to turn their eye to the offense and Trevor Lawrence, who were disappointing in 2023.

Not only did the run game not improve from 2022, but it took a major step back, averaging 28 yards fewer per game in 2023. A major reason was the subpar play from the interior OL. The Jaguars had the fourth-worst run block win rate on rushing attempts between the guards. They also had the second-most runs in the league that went for no gain or a loss (120) and a league-high 26.5% of their rushes either gained no yards or lost yardage. Lawrence also committed a league-high 21 turnovers, and he said reducing that number is his No. 1 priority this offseason. -- Michael DiRocco

2023 record: 9-8

Offseason in three words: Down to business

The Colts showed they have the ability to compete for a division title now, and not later, with a surprising nine-win season. So with the expected return of Anthony Richardson at quarterback, and with a roster that fell just one win shy of the AFC South crown, it's time for the Colts to bolster their weaknesses with the goal of taking the next step. This is also not the time to take chances with their key free agents, like WR Michael Pittman Jr., CB Kenny Moore II and NT Grover Stewart -- each of whom is vital to their future success. -- Stephen Holder

2023 record: 9-8

Offseason in three words: Keep the momentum

Offensive coordinator Dave Canales took the Panthers' head-coaching job and WR Mike Evans and QB Baker Mayfield are set to become unrestricted free agents, so it was imperative that the Bucs found a new OC who could build off what Canales installed in Tampa and do so without too much change. Liam Coen brings not only that but also a previous working relationship with Mayfield from when the two were with the Rams. Both are very high on each other, and with Evans, Canales' system is one he liked.

So now it's really about dollars and cents in re-signing two of the Bucs' key offensive players, in addition to safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (their top defensive player last season) and inside linebacker Lavonte David. -- Jenna Laine

2023 record: 7-10

Offseason in three words: Get Rodgers help

If quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to make his comeback season a memorable one, he will need reinforcements on the offensive line and at wide receiver. The Jets are looking to change two, possibly three spots on the line, which was among the NFL's worst in 2023. The all-important left tackle position is a major question, with Mekhi Becton heading to free agency and not likely to return. Rodgers has a terrific WR1 in Garrett Wilson, but there's a crying need for a WR2. Did someone say Davante Adams? -- Rich Cimini

2023 record: 10-7

Offseason in three words: Find a quarterback

Maybe that quarterback is Kenny Pickett. Maybe it's Mason Rudolph. Maybe it's a player who isn't in the building yet. Figuring that out is the key to the Steelers' success in 2024.

When he wasn't injured, Pickett seemingly regressed in his second season with six touchdowns to four interceptions and a 38.4 QBR in 12 starts, but a new offensive coordinator (Arthur Smith) could go a long way to developing the 2022 first-round pick. With a 71.4 QBR, Rudolph turned in the best quarterback play with his late-season starts but has a relatively small sample size as a starter. The Steelers could add via free agency or through the draft. Whatever the team decides, it will set the tone for the rest of the offseason. -- Brooke Pryor

2023 record: 9-8

Offseason in three words: Macdonald era begins

Pete Carroll is out as head coach after 14 seasons and Mike Macdonald is in. The Seahawks are going from the NFL's oldest head coach to its youngest by hiring the 36-year-old Macdonald, who spent nine seasons on the Ravens' coaching staff, including the past two as defensive coordinator. Macdonald won't be co-opting the "Play like a Raven" saying with the Seahawks, but expect him to try to bring some Ravens coaches and/or players with him to Seattle.

The Seahawks have to figure out if quarterback Geno Smith will be back in 2024, too. That will ultimately be up to John Schneider now that the general manager holds final say over personnel decisions. -- Brady Henderson

2023 record: 7-10

Offseason in three words: Decide on quarterback

The Vikings have an incumbent quarterback who is approaching his 36th birthday, is recovering from the first major injury of his pro career and has a contract that will void on March 13. There is no obvious heir on the roster. So the Vikings must first decide whether they can bring back Kirk Cousins and, whether they do or they don't, begin the process of identifying his successor -- all in the next three months. -- Kevin Seifert

2023 record: 7-10

Offseason in three words: Justin or Caleb?

There is not a bigger decision to be made leaguewide than the direction the Bears will choose to go at quarterback this offseason -- a choice that carries long-term, franchise-altering consequences. Justin Fields' three-year evaluation has concluded, and the Bears have enough information to know whether sticking with him or using the No. 1 overall pick on USC's Caleb Williams will put this team on a trajectory toward sustained success.

Chicago can break the perpetual cycle of seldom drafting and developing a franchise quarterback by selecting the top player in the draft from a loaded group of QBs. Or if the Bears choose to trade the pick, they could command a haul that likely would net them even more than they got from sending the No. 1 pick to Carolina in 2023. -- Courtney Cronin

2023 record: 9-8

Offseason in three words: Maintaining status quo

The Saints parted ways with longtime offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael with plans to hire Klint Kubiak and will have several new assistants on the offensive side. For now, the Saints don't appear to have any major player changes on the horizon. GM Mickey Loomis still feels the window is open for this team to be successful, which could mean another year where they attempt to keep the roster together in hopes of making it to the playoffs, with a few exceptions. -- Katherine Terrell

2023 record: 8-9

Offseason in three words: Find a quarterback

Again. The Broncos went all-in on Russell Wilson two years ago by trading five draft picks and three starters and awarding Wilson a nine-digit contract. But now they seem poised to say goodbye if they release Wilson in the coming weeks, as most expect. But they don't have many draft picks in April (six) and the cap will be a challenge. Denver says it has a plan, but it will have to be a good one. -- Jeff Legwold

2023 record: 8-9

Offseason in three words: Running it back

Kind of. Because while Antonio Pierce had the "interim" tag removed from his coaching title to become the Raiders' official head coach, and interim general manager Champ Kelly reassumed his title of assistant GM, giving an oft-rollicking roster a sense of continuity and relief, there is a new GM in Tom Telesco. How the trio vibes together will go a long way in showing stability, let alone reimagining the offense. Because, yes, the Raiders need a franchise quarterback despite the workmanlike showing of rookie Aidan O'Connell last season. -- Paul Gutierrez

2023 record: 5-12

Offseason in three words: Salary cap hell

The Chargers are projected to be $54.2 million over the salary cap next season. They have a roster that touts star players, and on paper, they seem like they could contend, especially after hiring former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh. That could result in contract restructuring instead of trading or releasing players such as OLB Joey Bosa or WR Mike Williams. But pushing money ahead will only give the Chargers more cap issues in the future. One of Harbaugh's first major tasks will be deciding how to move forward. -- Kris Rhim

2023 record: 7-10

Offseason in three words: Solve the quarterback

Now that Atlanta has hired a new coach (Raheem Morris) and offensive coordinator (Zac Robinson), the franchise has to figure out who is going to be running the show. That Morris didn't mention Taylor Heinicke or Desmond Ridder when he answered questions about the quarterback position at his introductory news conference said a lot -- especially since he named a bunch of outside ways to get better play at the position. Does it come through the draft? Free agency? A trade? Any -- or possibly more than one -- are possibilities. -- Michael Rothstein

2023 record: 6-11

Offseason in three words: Some big decisions

The Giants are at a crossroads with impending free agent running back Saquon Barkley. It's either now or never in terms of marrying their running back long-term. New York also needs to decide if it's willing to build the team around quarterback Daniel Jones in a year where it has the No. 6 overall pick and plenty of draft capital. Drafting a QB is clearly an option with Jones' injury history now including two neck injuries and a torn ACL. -- Jordan Raanan

2023 record: 6-11

Offseason in three words: Fix the O-line

The Titans' offense was paralyzed last season by poor play in the trenches. Tennessee's 64 sacks allowed were tied with the Jets for the third most. All of the blame can't be placed on the offensive line. But Jaelyn Duncan (16, third) and Andre Dillard (13, sixth) were among the top 10 offensive linemen in sacks given up. The Titans will need to upgrade at least two of their five offensive line starters. Expect Tennessee to make a move in free agency. The Titans will also likely address the position in a draft class that is very deep there. -- Turron Davenport

2023 record: 4-13

Offseason in three words: Build the roster

The Cardinals saw glimpses of how good they could be throughout their four-win season, so now it's time for Arizona to address a slew of deficiencies on both sides of the ball. The team will do that through free agency, which the Cardinals are expected to use to rebuild their defense, and the draft, where they are projected to address a significant need at WR1 with the No. 4 overall pick. Adding the right players -- not necessarily a lot of players -- could project the Cardinals into the playoff conversation next season. -- Josh Weinfuss

2023 record: 4-13

Offseason in three words: Times Are A-Changin'

What Bob Dylan wrote in 1964 holds true as Jerod Mayo succeeds Bill Belichick as head coach after 24 years. Consider that during Belichick's tenure as New England's coach, the NFL's other 31 franchises had hired 213 head coaches. The No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft is also the franchise's highest pick in Robert Kraft's 31-year ownership tenure. -- Mike Reiss

2023 record: 4-13

Offseason in three words: A new beginning

Washington has a new owner (Josh Harris), general manager (Adam Peters) and head coach (Dan Quinn) hoping to revive a franchise whose fan base has endured one tough season after another; the team has won three playoff games since winning a Super Bowl after the 1991 season. The Commanders can help themselves more by spending wisely in free agency (they're projected to have the most cap room in the NFL this offseason) and by drafting well (they have the No. 2 pick, which they can use to find a quarterback of the future, and own five picks in the top 100). -- John Keim

2023 record: 2-15

Offseason in three words: Another coaching change

The Panthers made Dave Canales their third non-interim head coach in less than three years and fourth since 2019. They did it to help turn around quarterback Bryce Young, whom Canales called an "amazing talent.'' Canales hopes to do what he did for Baker Mayfield this past season and Geno Smith in 2022. Both had career seasons. Young needs support after ranking next to last in Total QBR during his rookie season. -- David Newton