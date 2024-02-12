Patrick Mahomes throws a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime as the Chiefs defeat the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII. (0:51)

The Kansas City Chiefs are world champions once again, following a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

The Chiefs are the first Super Bowl winners to repeat as champions since the New England Patriots achieved the feat in Super Bowl XXXIX.

Despite the seemingly low score, the game was one to remember and offered a little bit of everything.

As is standard for Patrick Mahomes, who has trailed by double digits in all four of his Super Bowl appearances, the Chiefs had to mount a memorable comeback for the victory. After the teams exchanging scores at the end of regulation, the game went to overtime for the second time ever. After the 49ers cashed in on a field goal to start the extra period, Mahomes followed up by leading a game-winning touchdown drive.

The sports world swiftly praised the repeat champions after their big win.

NFL world weighs in

The contest caused a stir across the sports world, with a number of notable figures taking to social media to discuss the game.

Back to back! Congrats to the boys on a legendary run! 🦈 — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) February 12, 2024

Yeah mecole I love it brother — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 12, 2024

My brothers win it again proud of them boys , even more motivation for us in Miami ✌🏿 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 12, 2024

Coach Reid & 15 different been saying it all year — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 12, 2024

MAHOMES cold blooded!!! Legendary — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 12, 2024

Back 2 back championships ! What a game !! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 12, 2024

Pat mahomes =GOAT! Idc we never seen someone on this pace and level ever!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 12, 2024

Patty Like that ! — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) February 12, 2024

Yeahh they can start that conversation 🐐 — Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) February 12, 2024

Sheesh! Back to back is ELITE! Pat like that!



Btw, loved how McDuffie played! It's beautiful football when you can showcase your whole skill set! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 12, 2024

Damn.. — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) February 12, 2024

One Five 🤝🏾 — Laremy Tunsil (@KingTunsil78) February 12, 2024

Mahomes always find a way just like Brady — Michael Carter II (@mcarter2nd) February 12, 2024

Helluva Game!



Don't worry we gone be back next year 😈 — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) February 12, 2024

That was legendary. — Nino (@qdiggs6) February 12, 2024

Truly heartbroken for my boys... — Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) February 12, 2024

I told y'all. The 9ers might look better on paper but the Chiefs always find a way😂💯 — SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) February 12, 2024

Wow. What a season. — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) February 12, 2024

I'm sorry but he's top 2 all time no debate 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) February 12, 2024

How about Andy Reid wearing a waterproof top as if he knew the win was coming 😂 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) February 12, 2024

University love

A number of schools also made sure to shout out their victorious alumni.

Back-to-back ‼️



Congratulations to Isiah Pacheco and the @Chiefs on another Super Bowl victory! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yR1TeyBbfs — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) February 12, 2024

Local teams offer support

Several Kansas City-based teams celebrated the win.

Hey Siri, play ' Back-to-Back' by Drake 🏆



ANOTHER ONE @Chiefs 🙌 https://t.co/tnkelHHCHy — Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) February 12, 2024