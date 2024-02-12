The Kansas City Chiefs are world champions once again, following a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
The Chiefs are the first Super Bowl winners to repeat as champions since the New England Patriots achieved the feat in Super Bowl XXXIX.
Despite the seemingly low score, the game was one to remember and offered a little bit of everything.
As is standard for Patrick Mahomes, who has trailed by double digits in all four of his Super Bowl appearances, the Chiefs had to mount a memorable comeback for the victory. After the teams exchanging scores at the end of regulation, the game went to overtime for the second time ever. After the 49ers cashed in on a field goal to start the extra period, Mahomes followed up by leading a game-winning touchdown drive.
The sports world swiftly praised the repeat champions after their big win.
NFL world weighs in
The contest caused a stir across the sports world, with a number of notable figures taking to social media to discuss the game.
Back to back! Congrats to the boys on a legendary run! 🦈— Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) February 12, 2024
Yeah mecole I love it brother— Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 12, 2024
My brothers win it again proud of them boys , even more motivation for us in Miami ✌🏿— Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 12, 2024
Coach Reid & 15 different been saying it all year— Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 12, 2024
MAHOMES cold blooded!!! Legendary— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 12, 2024
Back 2 back championships ! What a game !!— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 12, 2024
Pat mahomes =GOAT! Idc we never seen someone on this pace and level ever!!— Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 12, 2024
Patty Like that !— C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) February 12, 2024
Yeahh they can start that conversation 🐐— Mohamed Sanu Sr. (@Mo_12_Sanu) February 12, 2024
Sheesh! Back to back is ELITE! Pat like that!— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) February 12, 2024
Btw, loved how McDuffie played! It's beautiful football when you can showcase your whole skill set!
Damn..— Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) February 12, 2024
One Five 🤝🏾— Laremy Tunsil (@KingTunsil78) February 12, 2024
Mahomes always find a way just like Brady— Michael Carter II (@mcarter2nd) February 12, 2024
Helluva Game!— ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) February 12, 2024
Don't worry we gone be back next year 😈
That was legendary.— Nino (@qdiggs6) February 12, 2024
Truly heartbroken for my boys...— Raheem Mostert (@RMos_8Ball) February 12, 2024
I told y'all. The 9ers might look better on paper but the Chiefs always find a way😂💯— SAUCE GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) February 12, 2024
Wow. What a season.— Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) February 12, 2024
I'm sorry but he's top 2 all time no debate 🏹— Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) February 12, 2024
How about Andy Reid wearing a waterproof top as if he knew the win was coming 😂 🏹— Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) February 12, 2024
University love
A number of schools also made sure to shout out their victorious alumni.
The Mahomes Dynasty 💪#WreckEm | @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/qUmeMO6tYU— Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 12, 2024
𝐁𝐄𝐀𝐑𝐂𝐀𝐓𝐒 𝐆𝐎 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 𝐓𝐎 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊#BearcatsInTheNFL #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/rvtFJvBK6S— Cincinnati Football (@GoBearcatsFB) February 12, 2024
Back-to-back ‼️— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) February 12, 2024
Congratulations to Isiah Pacheco and the @Chiefs on another Super Bowl victory! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/yR1TeyBbfs
Super Bowl Champion, Drue Tranquill ☘️— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) February 12, 2024
Congrats @DTranquill and the @Chiefs #IrishInTheSuperBowl☘️ pic.twitter.com/4msw3fXrM9
BACK-TO-BACK SUPER BOWL CHAMPS!— Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) February 12, 2024
Congratulations @StoneColdJones, @WillieGayJr & @Chiefs!#FromStateToSundays pic.twitter.com/oiOEN0QAvF
𝑺𝒖𝒑𝒆𝒓 𝑩𝒐𝒘𝒍 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒎𝒑𝒊𝒐𝒏𝒔— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) February 12, 2024
Congratulations @MecoleHardman4 and @HerringMalik 🏆#GoDawgs | #DawgsInTheNFL pic.twitter.com/O6fWnLOgNb
Super Bowl Champion!— Texas Football (@TexasFootball) February 12, 2024
Congrats @charless_94 🤘 pic.twitter.com/upb83sEaNN
#SBLVIII CHAMPS!!!— USF Football (@USFFootball) February 12, 2024
Congrats @MVS__11 & Austin Reiter!#ComeToTheBay | #StayInTheBay#ProBulls pic.twitter.com/eqDIvgbhrV
𝙎𝙪𝙥𝙚𝙧 𝘽𝙤𝙬𝙡 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙨‼️— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) February 12, 2024
Congrats @creed_humphrey, @B_Bell10, @J_Winchester41 and @wanyamorris64! #OUDNA | #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/7gPUnNWkib
Congrats to our Gators! Super Bowl Champions!! 🐊#GoGators | #GatorMade https://t.co/Dp4TZ5RqvM— Florida Gators Football (@GatorsFB) February 12, 2024
Another ring for @M_Danna4! #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/ppwMkrK4xW— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 12, 2024
Local teams offer support
Several Kansas City-based teams celebrated the win.
Dynasty.— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 12, 2024
Congratulations, @Chiefs! pic.twitter.com/NyxVv5WyXB
Hey Siri, play ' Back-to-Back' by Drake 🏆— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) February 12, 2024
ANOTHER ONE @Chiefs 🙌 https://t.co/tnkelHHCHy
BACK-TO-BACK CHAMPS!!!!! CITY OF CHAMPIONS 🏆🙌 https://t.co/WizZVETqEu— KC Current (@thekccurrent) February 12, 2024
& OUR CO-OWNER. SO PROUD. 🥹 https://t.co/NkrXryjfWZ— KC Current (@thekccurrent) February 12, 2024