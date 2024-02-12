        <
        >

          Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win stirs up the internet

          Chiefs win Super Bowl LVIII on Mahomes' OT TD pass to Hardman (0:51)

          Patrick Mahomes throws a game-winning touchdown pass in overtime as the Chiefs defeat the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII. (0:51)

          • ESPN staffFeb 11, 2024, 11:30 PM ET

          The Kansas City Chiefs are world champions once again, following a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

          The Chiefs are the first Super Bowl winners to repeat as champions since the New England Patriots achieved the feat in Super Bowl XXXIX.

          Despite the seemingly low score, the game was one to remember and offered a little bit of everything.

          As is standard for Patrick Mahomes, who has trailed by double digits in all four of his Super Bowl appearances, the Chiefs had to mount a memorable comeback for the victory. After the teams exchanging scores at the end of regulation, the game went to overtime for the second time ever. After the 49ers cashed in on a field goal to start the extra period, Mahomes followed up by leading a game-winning touchdown drive.

          The sports world swiftly praised the repeat champions after their big win.

