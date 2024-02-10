Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Chargers have hired former All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman as the team's linebackers coach, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Saturday.

Bowman played under new Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh for four seasons when he coached the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014. Bowman was an All-Pro in each season with Harbaugh.

The Chargers are Bowman's first NFL coaching job, after he served as a defensive assistant at Maryland last season. Bowman retired after eight seasons in the NFL in 2019.