LAS VEGAS - The Kansas City Chiefs have activated running back Jerick McKinnon from the injured reserve list but have not decided whether he will play in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Chiefs will decide before the game whether McKinnon will play against the 49ers.

McKinnon hasn't played since a Week 15 game against the New England Patriots because of a groin injury. McKinnon played in 12 games this season, mostly as a third down back, with 25 catches for 192 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown.

In Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles last year, McKinnon rushed four times for 34 yards and caught three passes for 15 yards.

The Chiefs alos placed guard Joe Thuney on injured reserve Saturday and activated nose tackle Mike Pennel from the practice squad. Thuney was ruled out for Sunday's affair due to a lingering pectoral injury.

The 49ers promoted defensive linemen Alex Barrett and T.Y. McGill to the active roster from their practice squad.

The team also downgraded defensive lineman Kalia Davis from questionable to out due to an ankle injury. Davis was placed on injured reserve on Dec. 20, but was eligible to be activated for Sunday's game.