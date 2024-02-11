Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick has been granted permission to seek a trade, a league source confirmed Sunday.

Reddick, 29, signed a three-year, $45 million free agent contract with his hometown team during the 2022 offseason.

He quickly outperformed that deal, racking up 16 sacks during the 2022 regular season and 3.5 more in the postseason during Philadelphia's Super Bowl run.

"Y'all see it, y'all know what's going on," Reddick said when asked last offseason if he is underpaid. "I'm worried about being the best version of myself, and then everything will sort itself out, truly."

He added 11 more sacks during the 2023 campaign, marking the fourth consecutive season he has reached double-digit sacks.

NFL Network was first to report Reddick has been granted permission to seek a trade.

From the Eagles' perspective, it's not guaranteed that a trade gets done. The cap considerations and compensation will have to be right in order to part with one of their top defensive players. But with pressing needs across the board on defense, the money they would have freed up in a Reddick trade would be redistributed quickly.

There are 12 edge rushers currently averaging $20 million-plus a season, led by Nick Bosa ($34 million), according to Spotrac.com.