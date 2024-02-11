Open Extended Reactions

Kristin Juszczyk, wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, designed custom vests ahead of Super Bowl LVIII, worn by celebrities such as journalist Gayle King and singers Gwen Stefani and Kelly Clarkson.

The limited edition puffer vest included a Super Bowl LVIII decal with "58" across the chest and back and the matchup sewn on the bottom.

"Gwen, I hope you love my Super Bowl puffer vest I made. It would be an honor to see you rock it. I love your style and everything you stand for," Juszczyk wrote in a note to Stefani.

"Kristin, oh my god, mwah. Thank you, I love it," Stefani responded.

The vest is Juszczyk's first official NFL licensed design. One of them was auctioned on Saturday, going for $75,000 with all proceeds going to the National Breast Cancer Foundation. Another jacket is being auctioned through Friday.

Juszczyk drew acclaim for customizing jackets for Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes ahead of the Chiefs' wild-card game against the Miami Dolphins. She's also designed jackets for Simone Biles, Deebo Samuel, Aidan Hutchinson, Klay Thompson and Taylor Lautner, among others.

Kyle Juszczyk arrived at Super Bowl LVIII with one of Kristin Juszczyk's custom pieces, which included the names and numbers of some of his teammates.

Kristin Juszczyk paid homage to Kyle's football journey with a jacket that includes every stop of his career.