LAS VEGAS -- Moments after leading a game-winning scoring drive in overtime, Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP on Sunday night.

Mahomes threw for 333 yards and ran for 66 more, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. It's the second Super Bowl title in a row for the Chiefs, and the third in the past five years. Mahomes has won the MVP honor in all three of those title wins.

"It means a ton," Mahomes said on CBS, after throwing the game-winning score, when asked what a third title means to him. "I'm proud of my guys, man, this is awesome. It's legendary."

Mahomes maintained his undefeated record at Allegiant Stadium, having beaten the Las Vegas Raiders four times on their home field since it opened in 2020, but this night was easily the most dramatic, as his last pass of the game ended just the second overtime game in Super Bowl history.

Mahomes is now tied with Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana for the second-most Super Bowl MVP awards, two behind Tom Brady.

With 1:53 to play in regulation and the Chiefs trailing 19-16, Mahomes did what Mahomes does. He led Kansas City on an 11-play, 64-yard drive that concluded with a Harrison Butker 29-yard field goal with three seconds left in regulation.

And after the 49ers took a 22-19 lead on the opening possession of overtime, Mahomes replicated it, taking the Chiefs 75 yards in 13 plays, hitting Mecole Hardman Jr. for a 3-yard, walk-off score with three seconds remaining.

"Mecole Hardman, man, he battled through adversity this year," Mahomes said. "He's special."

Mahomes also ran for 27 yards on two carries, on 4th and 1 and 3rd and 1 during the drive.

In the end, he completed 34 of 46 attempts, and closed with a 99.3 passer rating, capping off a playoff run in which the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens before topping the 49ers.

"Kansas City, I'll see you at the parade," Mahomes said on the podium, while holding the Lombardi Trophy. "Let's do it, baby."