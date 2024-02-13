Patrick Mahomes leads the Kansas City charge in overtime with several key plays, including a touchdown pass to win the Super Bowl. (1:18)

The Kansas City Chiefs' road to back-to-back Super Bowl titles is complete after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in a 25-22 overtime thriller.

Super Bowl LVIII had fans at the edge of their seats during the action on the field, but the off-field activity left viewers hopping on social media.

For many, the thought of who Usher would bring out during his Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show kept them intrigued, hoping to catch any hints of how the performance would shape up.

As much of a fan favorite as Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is, eyes were also on the Super Bowl champion's older brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, to see if he would engage in memorable antics with the fans.

Here are the moments that had the internet talking during Super Bowl Sunday:

Are Andy Reid and Travis Kelce OK?

Kelce didn't seem too happy after the 49ers forced a Chiefs turnover. He jarred at Reid, which threw the Chiefs coach off-balance. But after winning the Super Bowl, Kelce told ESPN he was "just telling him how much I love him."

play 0:33 Kelce, Mahomes address Kelce's heated moment on sideline with Andy Reid Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes discuss a heated moment Kelce had with coach Andy Reid on the sideline during the Super Bowl.

Usher's halftime performance

Usher was joined by Jackson State University's Sonic Boom of the South and members from Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. William H. Kelly III/Jackson State University via Getty Images

Usher told us weeks before his big performance he was coming with the heat and a show that honored Black artists. Though there was plenty of speculation about whom the artist would bring out, his lineup didn't disappoint.

Jackson State University's Sonic Boom of the South marching band along with two members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc. joined Usher to perform "Love in This Club" before he reintroduced us to a heartfelt duet of "My Boo" with Alicia Keys.

The Grammy-winning artist's show was unpredictable. While reuniting with will.i.am for "OMG," Usher brought out a pair of roller skates and began to show off his moves, turning the stage into an environment similar to that of Cascade, a popular roller rink in Atlanta where Usher used to skate. H.E.R. also performed a guitar solo to "U Got It Bad."

Again, unpredictable.

Usher also brought out artists that many fans expected: Lil Jon and Ludacris. Their performance for "Yeah!" had social media followers on the edge of their seats.

But many fans wondered where Justin Bieber was.

Where's Justin?

Justin Bieber attended Super Bowl LVIII with his wife, Hailey Bieber. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Many fans were expecting an appearance from the pop star, but the only showing people received from Bieber was in the stands. Captured on the videoboard at Allegiant Stadium, he kissed his spouse, Hailey Bieber, during the first half, leading fans to speculate he would appear with Usher on the field.

After the halftime show ended, many fans were disappointed that Usher didn't bring out his protégé for a joint performance of "OMG."

JJ Watt's hair