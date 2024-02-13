Open Extended Reactions

Haason Reddick said Tuesday that he never requested to be traded by the Philadelphia Eagles, days after a source confirmed to ESPN that the team granted the edge rusher permission to seek a trade.

"Never asked for a trade," Reddick posted on X, reacting to comments he made to Bleacher Report expressing the same sentiment. "However, I do understand it's a business. Preparing for whatever is next!"

Reddick, 29, is scheduled to enter the final season of a three-year, $45 million free agent contract with his hometown team that he signed during the 2022 offseason.

He quickly outperformed that deal, racking up 16 sacks during the 2022 regular season and 3.5 more in the postseason during Philadelphia's Super Bowl run. He added 11 more sacks during the 2023 campaign, marking the fourth consecutive season he has reached double-digit sacks.

He has no guaranteed money left on his contract.

"I would like to get an extension done here at home," Reddick told Bleacher Report on Tuesday. "At no point did I ever tell the organization I want to be traded."

He added to Bleacher Report that Philadelphia is "home for me" and that he has "cherished being an Eagle."

From the Eagles' perspective, it's not guaranteed that a trade will get done. The cap considerations and compensation will have to be right for them to part with one of their top defensive players. But with pressing needs across the board on defense, the money they would free up in a Reddick trade would be redistributed quickly.

