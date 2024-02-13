Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Lions signed defensive lineman Mathieu Betts to a reserve/futures contract Tuesday.

Betts, 28, was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Defensive Player after recording a league-best 18 sacks in 18 games last season with the B.C. Lions.

Mathieu Betts led the CFL with 18 sacks last season, the most sacks in a season by a Canadian-born player in league history. Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

That sack total was the most by a Canadian-born player in league history. Betts was born in Montreal.

Betts initially was selected third overall by Edmonton in the 2019 CFL draft before opting to sign with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent. He was cut by the Bears later that summer and returned to Canada to play with Edmonton (2019, 2021) and B.C. (2022-23).