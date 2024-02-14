Chris Canty and the "Get Up" crew break down Emmitt Smith's comments aimed at the Cowboys for living off of past success. (2:24)

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr had to laugh at himself after a rocky first season.

Carr was one of several Saints figures targeted by the Knights of Chaos, a Mardi Gras krewe known for satirical floats poking fun at local and national public figures.

Carr was featured prominently on one of the krewe's floats Thursday as a one-armed "Red Zone Zombie" next to a sign that read, "4th down, 90 million to go."

Saints coach Dennis Allen and general manager Mickey Loomis were also on the side of the float.

The float also nodded to the numerous boos that Carr and the offense received at times during the season from fans.

😂😂 can't lie... this depicts exactly what I felt like the first half of the season so I understand — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) February 9, 2024

"Can't lie... this depicts exactly what I felt like the first half of the season so I understand," Carr responded on social media.

The Saints ranked 28th in red zone scoring percentage in the first 10 weeks of the season. They improved to 13th in red zone scoring percentage in the final five games of the season.

Carr also dealt with several injuries throughout the season, leaving a Week 3 game against the Green Bay Packers with a shoulder injury, and games in Week 10 and Week 13 to be placed in concussion protocol.

Carr said recently on the "Two G's in a Pod" podcast that he had three broken ribs this season, in addition to suffering two concussions and spraining the AC joint in his right shoulder.

"I'm feeling better than I was, for sure. ... Broke three ribs, tore the heck out of my shoulder, two concussions, my back. The list goes on and but thank God I was able to go out there by his grace and be able to play," he said.