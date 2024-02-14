Former Washington linebacker Will Compton talks with "The Pat McAfee Show" about new Commanders coach Dan Quinn. (1:35)

Open Extended Reactions

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Commanders are hiring Anthony Lynn to serve as their run game coordinator, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Lynn was San Francisco's assistant head coach/running backs the past two seasons and has a strong relationship with Washington's new general manager Adam Peters -- as well as with new head coach Dan Quinn.

Washington also is hiring Tom Donatell as defensive backs coach. Donatell spent the past three years with the Los Angeles Chargers and was their passing game coordinator/secondary coach in 2023.

The 49ers, whose offense features star running back Christian McCaffrey, ranked fourth in rushing yards per game and third in yards per carry in Lynn's two seasons.

Washington ranked 21st and 24th in those categories, respectively, during that same period. The Commanders have not finished in the top 10 in rushing yards per game since 2013; and only once since then have they been in the top half, ranking 12th in 2021.

Washington interviewed Lynn last offseason for its offensive coordinator position -- a job that ultimately went to Eric Bieniemy.

Lynn spent four years as the Chargers' head coach -- his hiring to the role was announced the same day the franchise revealed it was moving from San Diego to Los Angeles.

Under Lynn, the Chargers were 21-11 in his first two seasons combined. But they fell to 12-20 in his last two, leading to his firing. Lynn was Detroit's offensive coordinator in 2021 but was fired and replaced by Ben Johnson.

Lynn has served as running backs coach for five other teams as well. He's the second former head coach hired for Quinn's staff. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was named offensive coordinator for the Commanders.