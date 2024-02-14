KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Shots were fired at the end of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade Wednesday, injuring eight to 10 people, a fire official said.

Fire Department Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins declined further comment, saying that additional information would be released soon.

Police said in a news release that two people were detained. Fans were urged to exit the area as quickly as possible.

Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to a shooting at Union Station during the Chiefs' Super Bowl LVIII victory parade on Wednesday. Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Kansas City police said on X that "child reunification stations" had been set up at the main entrance to Union Station and at 2301 Main St.

"We still have several needing reunification," the tweet read. Police also asked witnesses to the shooting to go to a corner near Union Station.

Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill posted on X, "Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing."

The shooting broke the celebratory mood on Valentine's Day as Chiefs fans marked their third Super Bowl title in five seasons.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.