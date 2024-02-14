Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Over the last three seasons, the Dallas Cowboys' defense has ranked seventh, tied for fifth and fifth in points allowed while totaling an NFL-best 93 takeaways.

With Dan Quinn having left to become the Washington Commanders' head coach, the Cowboys new defensive coordinator, Mike Zimmer, is inheriting a decent situation.

"We're not trying to reinvent the wheel here," Zimmer said at his introductory news conference Wednesday. "I mean, they've been pretty good. I've been in some situations where things that haven't happened, but that happens in coaching. It happens a lot.

"We're going to look at the players, try to figure out the best way to use them, put the scheme together and, again, we want to take the good things that they've done and maybe add a few more other things we've done good in the past."

Zimmer returns to the job he had from 2000-06 and the franchise that he broke into the NFL ranks with in 1994. After his eight-year run as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings ended in 2021, Zimmer has had a couple of coaching opportunities but could not pass on a chance to return to Dallas.

"I wasn't going to go somewhere that I didn't feel comfortable with the organization and the people there," Zimmer said.

The Cowboys' search for Quinn's replacement included three former head coaches -- Zimmer, Ron Rivera and Rex Ryan -- and two position coaches -- Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde (who was named Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator) and New York Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said competing against Zimmer's Vikings was the most difficult preparation he had during his time with the Green Bay Packers. He also felt that having a coordinator with head coaching experience was important because of how much time McCarthy has to spend with the offense as the playcaller.

"There are only so many minutes, so many hours in the day," McCarthy said. "As a head coach, you are responsible for everything, but the reality is you can't be everywhere.

"I think the importance of the leadership role on defense, outside of scheme, calling games and coaching players, there is so much more than goes on as far as assistant coaches. I think it's important. Mike's experience and success he's had at every level is what makes this a great fit."

The Cowboys had two finalists for NFL Defensive Player of the Year in edge Micah Parsons and cornerback DaRon Bland, who set an NFL record in 2023 with five interception returns for a touchdown. All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs will return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament that limited him to two games last season. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was added to the Pro Bowl.

They have key free agents -- such as defensive end Dorance Armstrong and cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Jourdan Lewis -- and will also have to fix a run defense that was pushed around in key games last season.

Zimmer did not want to get into specifics until the defensive staff is finalized. The Cowboys need defensive line coaches. At one point during the news conference, Zimmer's phone rang and he said it was somebody looking for a job.

"Ultimately, it's what the players can do," Zimmer said. "We can be the smartest guys in the world, but if the players can't do what we're asking them to do, then we're not very smart. So I've always felt like ideas are great and all that, but, OK, what can they do and how proficiently can they do it?"

Former players, like Darren Woodson, has said Zimmer, 67, has an edge to him that players will have to adjust to. Zimmer does not think that will be an issue.

"The ones who want to be great, they want to be coached," Zimmer said. "There's a lot more social media. There's a lot more of the outside stuff going on. The ones I have been around the young guys, the ones that want to be great, they want to be coached. They want to study. They want to understand how they can get better. Most all the great players, they want know, 'How can you make me better?'"

Zimmer first came to the Cowboys in 1994 as a defensive assistant. A year later, the Cowboys won a Super Bowl. They have not been to even a NFC Championship Game since. Zimmer said his return was based on working with McCarthy and winning a championship.

"I mean, my grandkids are fine and all that, but I can see them anytime," Zimmer said. "I didn't come here to do all the work that we need to do if we're not trying to win a championship. They've won 12 games three straight years. They're on the cusp. I think they've done a great job with the personnel on the team. They've got a good coaching staff. And I'm just hoping I can help a little bit and we can get the players better. That's the No. 1 goal."