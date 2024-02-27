Dan Graziano reacts to the NFL running back market and says Saquon Barkley might want to listen to Giants about an extension. (0:49)

Open Extended Reactions

A little more than two weeks after the Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight Super Bowl title, the NFL is moving quickly to the offseason. It's combine week, as coaches, scouts and front office executives have descended upon Indianapolis to get a closer look at prospects in the 2024 draft.

They're also finishing up their plans ahead of NFL free agency, which begins in less than two weeks. Teams can start negotiating with free agents on March 11, and they can officially sign players on March 13.

ESPN has you covered with reporters on the ground in Indianapolis, as several coaches and general managers are speaking to reporters at the combine over the next two days. We have the latest updates on what you need to know ahead of free agency: