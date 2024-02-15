Open Extended Reactions

RENTON, Wash. -- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, who has $12.7 million on his contract that is set to become fully guaranteed Friday, was informed Thursday that he will remain on Seattle's roster through this week, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Smith's contract calls for his $12.7 million base salary for next season to become fully guaranteed Friday provided he's still on the roster. That money was guaranteed for injury only at the time Smith signed his three-year, $75 million deal last March.

Smith is now assured of collecting that $12.7 million, though he isn't necessarily assured of remaining with Seattle next season as the Seahawks could trade him before March 18.

Smith also has a $9.6 million roster bonus due on March 18 as well as a $200,000 workout bonus. The $22.5 million he's set to make in 2024 ranks 18th among quarterbacks, according to Spotrac.com. Smith's $31.2 million cap charge for next season ranks 12th among quarterbacks, according to OverTheCap.com.

The Seahawks believed that, with salaries soaring for starting quarterbacks in today's market, the right decision was to guarantee Smith's $12.7 million, sources told Schefter. Now Smith will represent a value to them -- or any other team that decides to reach out to see if it can acquire Smith via trade.

Smith was selected to his second straight Pro Bowl this past season, passing for 3,624 yards with 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions.