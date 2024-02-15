Domonique Foxworth weighs in on the pros and cons of Caleb Williams being drafted by either the Bears or Commanders. (1:09)

The Chicago Bears released veteran safety Eddie Jackson and guard Cody Whitehair, the team announced Thursday.

With the moves, the Bears save approximately $21.5 million against the 2024 salary cap.

Jackson, 30, has spent his entire seven-season career with the Bears, who picked him in the fourth round of the 2017 draft.

He has started all 100 games in which he appeared in his career. Last season, he had an interception and 37 tackles in 12 games.

He has 15 interceptions, 44 passes defended, 10 forced fumbles and 459 tackles in his career.

Whitehair, 31, has spent his entire eight-season career with the Bears, who selected him in the second round of the 2016 draft, and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2018.

He played in all 17 games last season, with 11 starts. This was the first season in which he did not start every game he played. He has 118 starts in 124 games in his career.