CHICAGO -- Legendary Chicago Bears defensive tackle Steve McMichael has been taken to the emergency room with what is suspected to be pneumonia, according to a statement from his family.

McMichael, who was formally announced as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2024 during last week's NFL Honors, has was diagnosed with ALS in 2021 and was hospitalized last August with pneumonia and sepsis.

McMichael, 66, played in 207 consecutive games from 1981-94 and spent 13 seasons with Chicago. A five-time All-Pro defensive tackle, he was a key member of the Bears' 1985 Super Bowl XX team and ranks second in franchise history in sacks and third in tackles.

McMichael's wife, Misty, openly campaigned for him to be included in the Pro Football Hall of Fame after he was previously nominated and made it past the first cut of candidates in 2014 and 2015, only to fall short. McMichael was one of 12 senior semifinalists for the 2024 class and informed on Jan. 24 by Richard Dent, his former Bears teammate and Hall of Fame member, that he had earned his spot in Canton.

Misty McMichael represented her husband in Las Vegas during last Thursday's announcement alongside fellow former Bears Devin Hester and Julius Peppers, both of whom are part of the 2024 class. The Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremony is set for Aug. 3 in Canton.