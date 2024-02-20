Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith sound off on the Saints scoring a touchdown at the end of the game vs. the Falcons. (2:20)

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Saints saw a mass exodus of their veteran players in 2021.

There was a decrease in the expected salary cap because of COVID-19 and longtime quarterback Drew Brees' retirement. Defensive linemen Trey Hendrickson and Sheldon Rankins left in free agency, along with linebacker Alex Anzalone. New Orleans also cut longtime punter Thomas Morstead and several other players who had played a significant role in the 2020 playoff run.

The Saints will be able to get salary cap compliant without major cuts this offseason, and their top unrestricted free agent is offensive lineman Andrus Peat, who took a pay cut to return last season. But the offseason could still have major changes. Wide receiver Michael Thomas and quarterback Jameis Winston could be released at the start of the new league year, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore's future is uncertain after a contract restructure that could facilitate a trade.

Though Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas isn't a free agent, he has major roster bonuses built into his contract that could facilitate a release. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Here's what the Saints could do with some of their free agents and veteran players this offseason:

OL Andrus Peat

Peat initially lost his job at left guard to James Hurst, but he proved to be a nice fill-in at left tackle. It would also be cheaper to re-sign him than let him walk. Peat would cost $13.6 million in dead money against the cap if his contract voids. It would make sense for the Saints to bring him back either to start again at left tackle or as a backup.

2024 status: Unrestricted free agent

What the Saints might do: Likely re-sign

WR Michael Thomas

Thomas isn't a free agent, but he has major roster bonuses built into his contract that would facilitate a release. Thomas was once a key part of the Saints' offense, but he hasn't played a full season since 2019. Thomas was also arrested last season after an altercation with a local contractor over a parking issue in his neighborhood.

Thomas played 10 games in the 2023 season before being placed on injured reserve for the rest of the season with a right knee injury. Considering his salary and his injury history, he likely could be looking for a fresh start.

2024 status: Under contract

What the Saints might do: Likely release

WR Rashid Shaheed

Shaheed turned out to be one of the best undrafted free agent pickups of the 2022 season and recently made his first Pro Bowl as a kick returner. He is an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, meaning he can not negotiate with any other team if the Saints issue a tender. While a long-term deal is likely in the cards because of Shaheed's early success, an exclusive rights deal would mean a one-year deal at just $985,000 -- making his return a no-brainer.

2024 status: Exclusive rights free agent

What the Saints might do: Likely re-sign

QB Jameis Winston

Winston was initially an unrestricted free agent, but the Saints reworked his contract so it no longer voids. The contract is still designed for another restructure or a release. Winston still wants to try to be a starter somewhere after several seasons of being a backup, making it look like a mutual parting of ways is ahead.

2024 status: Under contract

What the Saints might do: Likely release

RB Eno Benjamin

Benjamin was claimed off waivers at the end of the 2022 season but ruptured his Achilles in training camp in 2023. He never got a chance to establish himself in New Orleans, and with the severity of such an injury, re-signing him in free agency seems to be a long shot.

2024 status: Unrestricted free agent

What the Saints might do: Let him walk

OL Cameron Erving

Erving started the final game of the season at right tackle after injuries to Ryan Ramczyk and Landon Young. Erving won't be re-signed as a starter, but the nine-year veteran could be a depth player who has experience all over the line. He may or may not be brought back.

2024 status: Unrestricted free agent

What the Saints might do: Possible re-sign

OL Max Garcia

The 32-year-old started three games this season at left guard after left tackle Trevor Penning was benched. He had a pass block win rate of 61.2%, according to ESPN analytics. Garcia isn't a must re-sign unless the Saints like him as a depth piece.

2024 status: Unrestricted free agent

What the Saints might do: Let him walk

TE Jimmy Graham

Graham's return to the Saints was underwhelming, playing sparingly behind the other tight ends on the roster. Graham did catch four touchdowns on just six receptions, but it's unlikely the 37-year-old will want to come back for more. The biggest question is whether Graham retires. Graham did not play in 2022 and said that he only wanted to return to the NFL to play with the Saints.

2024 status: Unrestricted free agent

What the Saints might do: Let him walk

WR Keith Kirkwood

Carr spoke glowingly of Kirkwood, but the veteran was rarely utilized in the regular season. He had five catches for one touchdown. Kirkwood likely gets re-signed and comes back to camp as a mentor for the other receivers, but he would have to compete for a spot on the team to stick around.

2024 status: Unrestricted free agent

What the Saints might do: Possible re-sign

OG Trai Turner

The 30-year-old tore his quad just a few days into 2023 training camp. Turner was already going to have to compete for a spot on the roster before the injury, but he never had a chance to be part of the Saints' plans.

2024 status: Unrestricted free agent

What the Saints might do: Let him walk

WR Lynn Bowden

Bowden won a roster spot in camp and was activated off the practice squad at the beginning of the season. He wasn't a major part of the rotation, playing in 15 games, starting three and catching 11 passes for 83 yards. Bowden won't be offered a restricted free agent tender but likely would be someone the Saints want to bring back to compete in camp.

2024 status: Restricted free agent

What the Saints might do: No tender but possible re-sign

FB Adam Prentice

Prentice has been with the Saints for three seasons, playing 13 games in 2023. He's spent time on injured reserve, the practice squad and the active roster. While Prentice may return to the Saints, a restricted free-agent tender would be unlikely. The lowest tender last season was a one-year deal worth $2.67 million, and Prentice played for the league minimum last season. Re-signing him is possible at a lower price.

2024 status: Restricted free agent

What the Saints might do: No tender, but possible re-sign

S Johnathan Abram

Abram, who spent time with Carr on the Las Vegas Raiders for three seasons, signed with the Saints in March and went between the practice squad and the active roster. Abram had his best game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 31 with five total tackles, an interception and a forced fumble. That certainly bodes well for his offseason, especially if the Saints choose to move on from Marcus Maye.

2024 status: Unrestricted free agent

What the Saints might do: Likely re-sign

S Ugo Amadi

Amadi played in 17 games as a reserve slot cornerback and occasional special teams player. It makes sense to bring him back on a minimum deal since he is a good depth piece.

2024 status: Unrestricted free agent

What the Saints might do: Possible re-sign

LB Zack Baun

Baun had 12.5 sacks in his final season at Wisconsin in 2019, but the Saints never seemed to figure out what to do with him. Baun has played more of an off-ball linebacker than a pass rusher because of his size. He made solid contributions on special teams in his four seasons but didn't seem to find a defensive role until the 2023 season

when he was able to be utilized as a rusher more. The Saints could try to re-sign him, but it's also possible Baun will look elsewhere to find more of a rusher role with another team.

2024 status: Unrestricted free agent

What the Saints might do: Possible re-sign

LB Andrew Dowell

Dowell made the roster from 2020 to 2022 because of his special teams play but missed the 2023 season after tearing his ACL in camp. While he's not a must re-sign, the Saints would probably want him back if he can recover from his injury.

2024 status: Unrestricted free agent

What the Saints might do: Possible re-sign

CB Lonnie Johnson Jr.

Johnson played in 12 games and had an interception in Week 3 when he briefly came in against the Green Bay Packers. He was inactive for the final three games because of an injury. Johnson could re-sign a minimum deal if the Saints want him back on special teams, but it's not a given at this point.

2024 status: Unrestricted free agent

What the Saints might do: Toss-up

Quarterback Jameis Winston is still looking to be an NFL starter, something he will not be with the New Orleans Saints. AP Photo/Derick Hingle

DE Kyle Phillips

Phillips played in five games in his first season with the Saints. He previously spent three years with the New York Jets, so he's a veteran depth presence but isn't a must-sign. His return could go either way.

2024 status: Unrestricted free agent

What the Saints might do: Toss-up

DT Malcolm Roach

Roach re-signed with the Saints last year on a one-year, league-minimum deal. Roach isn't a starter but has been part of the Saints' defensive line rotation for all four of his seasons. A knee injury ended his season early, but he could be a candidate to come back as a rotational player.

2024 status: Unrestricted free agent

What the Saints might do: Likely re-sign

LB Ty Summers

Summers was on the Saints' practice squad at the beginning of the season but stuck around all year as a core special teams player. New Orleans will likely make the same veteran minimum offer as last year.

2024 status: Unrestricted free agent

What the Saints might do: Possible re-sign

CB Isaac Yiadom

Yiadom's solid play in 2023 makes him a good re-signing candidate. He signed a minimum one-year deal and ended up playing in all 17 games and starting eight (including the last seven). He also played a significant amount of special teams.

2024 status: Unrestricted free agent

What the Saints might do: Likely re-sign