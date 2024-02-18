Open Extended Reactions

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The Baltimore Ravens signed Nelson Agholor to a one-year extension Sunday, which kept one of their most experienced wide receivers from reaching free agency.

Terms of the deal were not announced.

Agholor's contract would have voided by Monday at 4 p.m. ET, and he would have counted $1.668 million in dead money in 2024.

Agholor, 30, caught 35 passes for 381 yards, which ranked fifth on the Ravens in his first season in Baltimore. He added four touchdowns.

This means the Ravens are bringing back three of Lamar Jackson's top four receivers. The only scheduled free agent is Odell Beckham Jr.

A first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, Agholor totaled 375 receptions for 4.627 and 35 touchdown catches for the Eagles, Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots and Ravens.