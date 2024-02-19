Open Extended Reactions

Running back Mike Davis, who played for six NFL teams in eight seasons, announced his retirement on Monday, his 31st birthday.

Davis had 2,052 rushing yards with 14 touchdowns and 1,066 receiving yards with four touchdowns in a career with Seattle, San Francisco, Carolina, Atlanta, Chicago and Baltimore.

As I turn 31 today, I sit back and look on my NFL career and how thankful I am to be apart of a brotherhood. This game has allowed me to make a lot of friends and memories. I'm grateful for every organization in NFL. With that being said I'm retiring! ✌🏾 — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) February 19, 2024

His best season came in 2020 in Carolina, where he had career highs with 165 carries, 642 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns, 59 catches, 373 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Taken in the fourth round of the 2015 draft by San Francisco out of South Carolina, Davis spent two years with the 49ers and then two with the Seahawks before playing for multiple teams -- including his hometown Falcons -- from 2019-2022.

He last played in the league in 2022 for Baltimore, appearing in eight games with eight carries for 18 yards.

In Atlanta, Davis was the team's Walter Payton Man of the Year award nominee his only season with the club in 2021.