KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri prosecutors said Tuesday that two adults have been charged with murder in last week's shooting that killed one person and injured 22 others after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade.

Dominic Miller and Lyndell Mays are both charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon. They have been hospitalized since the shooting, Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said during a news conference. They are each being held on a $1 million bond.

The new charges come after two juveniles were detained last week on gun-related and resisting arrest charges. Authorities said more charges are possible.

Peters Baker said that Mays allegedly pulled his handgun first, but it was Miller's weapon that allegedly fired and killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and the host of "Taste of Tejano."

Police have said a dispute among several people led to the shooting, which happened even as 800 police officers patrolled the celebration.

The 22 people injured range in age from 8 to 47, according to police Chief Stacey Graves.

