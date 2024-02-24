Open Extended Reactions

DAN QUINN WAITED anxiously for his phone to ring.

It was Feb. 7, one day after he had interviewed to be the next coach of the Washington Commanders, and the silence, in this case, was not golden.

Four years after being fired as the Atlanta Falcons head coach, and following a successful stint as Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator from 2021 to 2023, Quinn believed the time was right to have a team of his own again. The phone, however, would not cooperate. So, instead of just letting him pace around his Dallas home, his wife, Stacey, suggested they ease the tension and go for a drive.

Meanwhile, in Mobile, Alabama, Commanders general manager Adam Peters was at a dinner with team scouts fielding call after call as he and Washington's hiring committee finalized its decision about the franchise's next coach.

Finally, that night, Peters called Quinn.

But there was no answer. Quinn had fallen asleep on his couch.

"He made me wait so long," Quinn joked at his introductory news conference. "I'm not answering on the first ring."

He did quickly return the call and Peters delivered the good news. After listening to the excited GM's job offer, Quinn responded with two words: "F--- yeah!" Then he hugged Stacey.

After four weeks and 14 interviews with potential candidates, Washington had its man and Quinn his team. Quinn had sold the Commanders' hiring committee -- consisting of Peters, owner Josh Harris, longtime NFL general manager Rick Spielman, former Golden State Warriors GM Bob Myers and front office veteran Martin Mayhew -- on his leadership traits, willingness to learn from failure and desire to work hand-in-hand with the front office. Aiding Quinn's case were a flood of endorsements received on his behalf, including from Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Falcons owner Arthur Blank, who had fired Quinn in 2020.

Washington's coaching search was not without intrigue. Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson was in the running before pulling out to remain in Detroit. Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinators Mike Macdonald and Raheem Morris were also considered, multiple team sources said, before Macdonald picked the Seattle Seahawks and Morris chose the Falcons. But according to sources heavily involved in the hiring process, Quinn -- who led the Seahawks' vaunted Legion of Boom defense as coordinator, guided Atlanta to a Super Bowl appearance as head coach and transformed the Cowboys' defense into a top-10 unit -- was never considered a Plan B.

"Every time we spoke with Dan, it became more and more clear that he was the guy," Peters said. "Both times it was like we were speaking the same language. It was really, really cool, had a great connection, had a great shared vision, so it was almost right away that I knew Dan would be a great coach for us."

New coach Dan Quinn (center) will be tasked with carrying out the vision of new general manager Adam Peters (right) under the watchful eye of managing partner Josh Harris (left). AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

A COACHING SEARCH was nothing new for many of the people on Washington's hiring committee. Spielman had done it in Minnesota as a general manager. Myers interviewed numerous candidates before settling on Kerr. Harris has hired coaches with both with the Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils multiple times. Mayhew went through it twice as Lions GM for eight seasons.

For Peters, who was hiring a coach for the first time, the experience provided by the group was invaluable. At times he would sit back and observe the prospective coach's body language as this group took the lead.

When interviewing Quinn, multiple sources involved in the process said, Harris asked him the same question he asked others: What was his impression of the team's personnel? Harris also focused on the relationship between the coach, general manager and owner. Myers, too, asked about the coach-GM dynamic. Spielman asked how he would handle crisis management situations, such as receiving a call at 2 a.m. about a player who just gotten a DUI arrest.

But one question stood out: Myers asked Quinn about the most adversity he had faced. That one was easy: Super Bowl LI, when Quinn's Falcons blew a 28-3 lead to the New England Patriots and lost in overtime. The group didn't ask Quinn to relive the game, but rather, how he handled the situation.

"He talked about it in a very healthy way, non-defensive way," one source who was in the room said.

They also liked what he didn't do: blame others for the loss.

"We have seen him in a brutally difficult position, go through it, get through it and get back on the horse and say, 'I want another crack at this,'" one team source said. "If Andy Reid was blamed for the Eagles losing the Super Bowl [XXXIX, in 2005] and never got another job that would've been a travesty."

Dan Quinn brings prior head-coaching experience, which was deemed important with a first-time general manager. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

EARLY IN THE process, Washington's search team quickly realized it had received more votes of support for Quinn than anyone else.

One person involved in the hiring process said the number of people who contacted Washington on his behalf was "significantly more" than anyone else on the list. As one person said, Quinn's evangelists "came out of the woodwork."

That wasn't meant as a knock on the other candidates, this person said, but rather an indication of how highly people who knew him viewed Quinn.

Kerr, a four-time NBA champion as coach, was one of them. He and Quinn had struck up a friendship over the years; their agents work for the same company. Kerr texted Myers: "He's your guy; you've got to hire him."

Former Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman, who played two seasons for Quinn, texted Peters on Quinn's behalf. Peters spoke in-depth about Quinn with San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan -- Quinn's offensive coordinator in Atlanta -- who, Peters said, was effusive in his praise. Peters later told people he couldn't recall Shanahan touting someone so highly.

Many others throughout the NFL who knew Quinn reached out to Peters, via call or text.

Perhaps the biggest endorsement came from Falcons owner Blank. Blank, who fired Quinn in 2020 after six seasons with the Falcons, reached out to Harris unsolicited on Quinn's behalf.

"To have Atlanta endorse Dan was powerful," one person involved said.