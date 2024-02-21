Louis Riddick is frustrated by the Bears' treatment of Justin Fields and explains why he is rooting for him next season. (1:41)

CHICAGO -- Quarterback Justin Fields said his decision to unfollow the Chicago Bears on Instagram is nothing more than him needing a break from social media this offseason.

Appearing on the St. Brown Brothers podcast, Fields cleared the air about not following the Bears and the NFL's account after it was discovered on Monday that the quarterback no longer followed his team on Instagram.

"Why do people take social media so serious?" Fields said. "I still mess with the Bears, this and that. I'm just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL. I'm not just trying to have football on my timeline.

"It's something that I don't want to see on my timeline. I'm about to go on vacation. I don't want to see no football. And guess what? [The social media discourse] It's either keep Fields, we want Fields. It's either draft Caleb [Williams]. I'm tired of hearing the talk. I just want it to be over."

The Bears own the No. 1 overall pick in April's draft and face a monumental decision at quarterback. Fields just completed his third season in Chicago and has been the subject of intense debate for months as to whether the Bears should stick with the 24-year-old quarterback and build around him or use the draft's top pick on a rookie quarterback with USC's Williams, the consensus top-prospect, at the center of the discussion.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has acknowledged that the franchise is considering all options at quarterback in 2024. "I did think Justin got better," Poles said in January. "I think he can lead this team. But at the same time, there's a unique situation where I have to look and our staff has to look at everything, and that's exactly what we're going to do."

When asked by Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown whether he wants to stay in Chicago, Fields repeated his desire to play for the Bears.

"Yeah of course. Of course I want to stay," Fields said. "I can't see myself playing in another place. But if it was up to me, I would want to stay in Chicago. I love the city. The city's lit. The fans there are great and the people. It's a business. I ain't got no control over it, whatever happens, happens. I think the biggest thing with all this going on right now, I just want it to be over. Like, just let me know if I'm getting traded, let me know if I'm staying, this and that."