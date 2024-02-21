Former running back Marshawn Lynch submitted to a DUI charge Wednesday, according to Las Vegas Municipal Court records, but the case will be closed as a reckless driving offense pending his completion of certain conditions of a plea agreement, according to his attorneys.

A trial had been scheduled to begin Wednesday to hear charges against Lynch stemming from an August 2022 arrest in Las Vegas for which he was later charged with DUI and other offenses. However, his attorneys announced the resolution of the case on Wednesday.

"Mr. Lynch has not been convicted of any offense at this time," attorneys Richard Schonfeld and David Chesnoff said in a statement to local media. "He has agreed to complete certain requirements which will result in this case being closed as a reckless driving traffic offense."

Charges of driving an unregistered vehicle and failure to drive in a travel lane were dismissed, according to the court records.

According to local media, Lynch is required to complete 200 hours of community service, a victim impact panel and DUI classes. He also will have to pay a fine of $1,140, according to court records.

He is next due in court for a sentencing hearing on May 21, according to local media.

Lynch, 37, played 12 seasons in the NFL, mostly with the Seattle Seahawks, and rushed for 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns in his career. He has been part of Amazon Prime's "Thursday Night Football" coverage since his retirement.