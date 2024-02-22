Kelce hits Sydney for Taylor's sold-out gigs

Fresh off his Super Bowl celebrations with the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce has arrived Down Under to support his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift during the Australian leg of her The Eras Tour.

Swift and Kelce have quickly become the most talked about couple of the past year, with the pop sensation watching a number of the tight end's NFL games.

Most recently, Swift was on hand for Super Bowl LVIII, the 33-year-old cheering on her partner as Kansas City outlasted San Francisco in overtime in a thrilling finale to the NFL season.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift embrace after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

During a recent episode of his New Heights podcast, Kelce had hinted that a visit to Australia was likely, saying he might "venture to an island real soon", fueling the rumours he would join Swift Down Under.

It is expected Kelce will attend at least one of Swift's four Sydney shows, which are being held at Olympic Park's Accor Stadium over four straight nights.

Swift then has five days off until she returns to the stage in Singapore, giving her an opportunity to explore other parts of Australia or even head off into the Pacific for an island retreat.

Unfortunately for Kelce, he is a fortnight early for the return of the NRL season, which ironically opens in Las Vegas next weekend just a few weeks after the Chiefs' victory over the 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.