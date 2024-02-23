Open Extended Reactions

The Miami Dolphins are planning to release veteran defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah on Friday, a source tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The move will save the Dolphins close to $14 million in cap space.

Miami signed Ogbah in 2020. The team awarded him a four-year, $65 million extension in 2022 after he led the team in sacks during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, although a torn triceps ended his 2022 season early.

He appeared in 15 games last season, registering 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 interception on the year.