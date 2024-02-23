Emmitt Smith joins "Unsportsmanlike" and wonders if Cowboys were not prepared after "embarrassing" home playoff loss to the Packers. (2:00)

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy will not be at next week's NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis as he and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer continue to set the staff and changes to the scheme.

McCarthy said the workload capacity and time efficiency made more sense for them to remain at The Star.

Last year, McCarthy did not attend the combine because of changes he was making to the offensive scheme in his first year as the playcaller. He flew to Indianapolis for a few hours to meet the media, but then returned to The Star as he and the offensive coaches made the alterations that helped the Cowboys lead the league in scoring in 2023.

While McCarthy and Zimmer will not be at the combine, they will take part in interview sessions with players via computer. Tape of the workouts is available to keep them informed on the draft prospects.