SEATTLE -- Former NFL player Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.

No other details about the arrest were immediately available, said Trooper Rick Johnson, a patrol spokesperson.

A spokesperson for the King County Prosecutor's Office said nothing had been sent to their office yet indicating if charges would be filed, the Seattle Times reported. An email seeking comment was sent to the office by The Associated Press on Saturday.

It was not immediately clear if Sherman had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. An email seeking comment was sent to a representative for Sherman listed on his social media sites.

Sherman spent much of his NFL career with the Seattle Seahawks. He also played for the San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He more recently has worked as a football analyst.

Sherman in 2022 pleaded guilty in Seattle to two misdemeanor charges stemming from a drunken driving and domestic disturbance the year before. He also admitted to a criminal infraction of speeding in a roadway construction zone.