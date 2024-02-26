Open Extended Reactions

As he did after he was benched this past season, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson said he still hopes he can finish his career in Denver, but added "you also want to be (in) a place that wants you, too.''

Wilson's latest comments came as part of a wide-ranging, 84-minute interview with former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Marshall on the I Am Athlete podcast that was posted Sunday night. Wilson addressed the uncertainty about his immediate NFL future as well as his desire to win two more Super Bowls during his career.

"I've got more fire than ever, honestly, especially over the past two years of what I've gone through,'' Wilson said when Marshall asked about the 35-year-old quarterback's desire. "Whether it's in Denver or somewhere else, I hope it's in Denver, I hope I get to finish there. I committed there, I wanted to be there. I want to be there."

He then added: "For me, it's about winning, over the next two years, I want to win two (Super Bowls), I want to feel the chill of that trophy again. I love the city and everything else, but you also want to be (in) a place that wants you, too. The thing I want to do is to win, that's all I care about."

That echoed what Wilson said in December during his last public interview in the Broncos locker room.

"I hope that it's here, I hope that it's here for a long time," he said then. "I hope we win some more silverware in the front hall and we get some more championships, and if it's not here, I'll be prepared to do that somewhere else, but I hope that it's here, I genuinely mean that, I brought my family here and everything else.''

On Dec. 27, Broncos coach Sean Payton announced that Wilson would be benched in favor of Jarrett Stidham for the team's Dec. 31 game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Stidham also started the season finale against the Raiders in Las Vegas on Jan. 7.

The Broncos went 1-1 in those games, with two of their four lowest scoring outputs of the season -- 16 points in a win over the Chargers and 14 in a loss to the Raiders.

Payton has said it was a football decision he made in search of "a spark'' on offense. Wilson, however, said on Dec. 29 that the Broncos approached him about waiving a guarantee in the five-year, $242.6 million contract he signed in 2022 that would give the QB, who already is guaranteed $39 million in 2024 whether he is on the team or not, another $37 million (his 2025 salary) guaranteed if he could not pass a physical on the fifth day of the new league year in March.

Wilson said at the time the "Monday or Tuesday'' after the Broncos' Oct. 29 win over the Chiefs -- which broke Denver's 16-game losing streak to Kansas City -- the Broncos' decision-makers said they would bench him if he didn't adjust the $37 million guarantee. "They definitely told me I was going to be benched and all that,'' Wilson said then.

It has led to widespread speculation around the league the Broncos will release Wilson in the weeks to come, take on $85 million in "dead money'' against their salary cap next season and open up the quarterback job just two seasons after sending five draft picks (including two first-rounders and two second-rounders) and three starters to the Seattle Seahawks to acquire him.

And despite the Broncos and Wilson each saying publicly the 13th-year veteran could stay with the Broncos, Wilson has put his Denver home up for sale in recent weeks and real estate agents have given tours of it to prospective buyers.