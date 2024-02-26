        <
          Recovering from torn Achilles, Vikings' Kirk Cousins throws

          Vikings' quarterback Kirk Cousins suffered a ruptured right Achilles in late October and can become a free agent on March 13. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
          • Kevin Seifert, ESPN Staff WriterFeb 26, 2024, 12:04 PM ET
              Kevin Seifert, ESPN Staff Writer
          It has been 120 days since Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ruptured his right Achilles, and there are 16 days until he will be eligible for free agency.

          That made Monday a good day to post a progress report on social media, coincidentally -- of course -- on the same day that hundreds of NFL executives, coaches and agents descend on Indianapolis for the annual scouting combine.

          The video showed Cousins backpedaling and throwing recently in an indoor tennis facility, after which Cousins said he was "encouraged by the progress!" He said earlier this month during interviews at the Super Bowl that he remained on track in his recovery and expected to be healthy enough to participate in OTAs and minicamp later this spring.

          Cousins' contract is set to void March 13, meaning the Vikings are the only team that can legally negotiate with his agent this week at the combine.

          One of the Vikings' team doctors performed his surgery, and so the team has kept close tabs on his progress. But if nothing else, Monday's video will serve as a silent reminder to the rest of the league that his injury is not expected to affect his availability for the 2024 season.

          Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O'Connell have both said they want to bring Cousins back. Cousins has also said he hopes to finish his career in Minnesota. A day after the regular season ended, Cousins said that the structure of any deal will be more important than the total number of dollars involved.