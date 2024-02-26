SEATTLE -- Bail was set at $5,000 on Monday for former NFL star Richard Sherman following his weekend arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence.

Sherman was pulled over just before 2 a.m. Saturday for driving 79 mph (127 kmh) in a 60 mph (97 kmh) zone on Interstate 405 south of Seattle, Washington State Patrol Trooper Jordan Hazzard-Thomas wrote in a probable cause statement. His eyes were bloodshot and watery, he smelled of intoxicants, and he declined to take a breath test, Hazzard-Thomas wrote.

After spending the weekend in the King County Jail in Seattle, Sherman waived his right to appear at a bail hearing Monday. His bail was set at $5,000, and his attorney, Jon Scott Fox, said he expected Sherman to be processed and released quickly.