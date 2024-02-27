Open Extended Reactions

The Detroit Lions have agreed to terms on a two-year contract extension for special teams ace Jalen Reeves-Maybin, his agent Brian McLaughlin of Vayner Sports told NFL Network.

Reeves-Maybin's deal is worth up to $8 million, a source confirmed to ESPN, making him the NFL's highest-paid core special teams player.

He was voted team captain and named to his first Pro Bowl this past season and was set to become an unrestricted free agent.

In 2023, he tied for the league-high with 14 special teams tackles while successfully completing two fake punt plays.

Additionally, he was named to the NFLPA's All-Pro team as one of the core teamers

Reeves-Maybin was a fourth round pick in 2017. He spent six of his seven seasons in Detroit.