The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will release outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Barrett had a $15.04 million option bonus due next month and will be a salary cap charge of just under $14.2 million for 2024.

Barrett, 31, was a two-time Pro Bowler during his five seasons with the Bucs and a key contributor on Tampa Bay's championship-winning defense in 2020, recording three sacks against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game and another sack against the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

An undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2015, Barrett has 59 career sacks in nine seasons with the Buccaneers and Broncos. He led the NFL with a franchise-record 19.5 sacks in 2019, his first season with Tampa Bay.