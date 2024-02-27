Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Although his return seems unlikely, the Tennessee Titans have not completely closed the door on pending free agent running back Derrick Henry.

"He knows where we are and we know where he is," Titans general manager Ran Carthon said Tuesday. "We'll be well positioned to do whatever we need to do. When those conversations need to be had, we'll have them with Derrick and his team."

Henry signed a four-year, $50 million contract with Tennessee in 2020. The deal is set to expire when the new league year begins March 13.

Despite playing behind a subpar offensive line, Henry finished second in the NFL with 1,167 rushing yards last season. Henry's 153 rushing yards against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season finale made for his best game of the year.

Henry, 30, still feels like he has plenty left in the tank and wants to make a run at a Super Bowl.

"I want to bring a Super Bowl here really bad," Henry said after what may have been his last game as a Titan. "I'm in Year 8 now, so the Super Bowl is definitely my next goal. I'm not getting younger. I want a ring, so, wherever that comes and whoever can help get close to that, that's what we're going to do."

New Titans coach Brian Callahan was brought aboard to bring a more modern approach to Tennessee. The Cincinnati Bengals had a top-10 passing attack in 2021 and 2022 with Callahan as the offensive coordinator.

Callahan still feels there is room for a player like Henry in his offense despite his being viewed as a back that needs high volume carries. The first-year head coach is open to Henry's return.

"Whatever that looks like looking forward, we'll keep working through it," Callahan said at the combine. "I know what he means to the city and the team, and I'm looking forward to getting to know him."