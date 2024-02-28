Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- While the Eagles' defensive personnel requires some serious attention this offseason, on offense it's more about finding a few key pieces that can help maximize a gifted unit going through transition.

The heartbeat of the team, center Jason Kelce, could be calling it a career. On Tuesday, general manager Howie Roseman said the team is giving Kelce "whatever time and space" he needs as he contemplates his future. While there's belief Cam Jurgens, the 2022 second-round pick out of Nebraska, can move seamlessly from right guard to center, they'll need to find Jurgens' replacement at guard and have to hope the group coalesces in the absence of the future Hall of Famer.

The scheme is undergoing a change, too, after the offense sputtered down the stretch. The Eagles fired offensive coordinator Brian Johnson and hired former Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Chargers OC Kellen Moore. Coach Nick Sirianni has had creative control on that side of the ball up until this point, but he suggested he is ceding at least some of that control after a 1-6 finish to the season.

"Really look forward to evolving the offense and some things that I believe that by the end of the year got stale," Sirianni said.

"I really see the beauty of what can happen with bringing in this new coordinator and where our offense can go because of it."

Moore inherits a talented group led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, tight end Dallas Goedert, and a line that is still considered top-end even without Kelce.

The offseason is about filling a couple holes -- there's currently a void at running back, for instance, with D'Andre Swift expected to hit free agency -- and adding players who can complement the system Moore is bringing to Philadelphia. If successful, there's reason to believe this can be a top-five offense once again after slipping to eighth in total yards and seventh in points per game in 2023.

Here are five free-agent fits for the Eagles on offense:

Age: 26

Moore was the offensive coordinator when the Cowboys selected Pollard in the fourth round of the 2019 draft. They were paired together for four seasons, with Pollard's role increasing each consecutive year.

Pollard is well versed in Moore's scheme and would provide a dual-threat skill set (he had more than 3,600 rushing yards and more than 1,300 receiving yards over five seasons in Dallas) that the Eagles tend to gravitate toward.

Money will be the key here. The Eagles are generally reluctant to invest heavily in the running back position, which is why it's in question whether they'll re-up Swift following a successful 2023 campaign. But running back salaries have been depressed of late, and with a number of household names, including Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, Austin Ekeler, Josh Jacobs and Swift, on the market, it's possible Pollard doesn't find what he's looking for coming off a season (1,316 total yards, six touchdowns) that fell a bit below expectation as he took over the primary back role.

Age: 26

Finding the right No. 3 receiver for this offense is a little bit tricky. The Eagles will want an upgrade from the Quez Watkins/Julio Jones/Olamide Zaccheaus trio from last season, but with Brown and Smith commanding so many targets, the newcomer will have to thrive in a role in which he'll be asked to make the most of limited opportunities.

Mooney has plenty of ability, as showcased in 2021 when he had 81 receptions for 1,055 yards and four touchdowns. A couple injuries and a downtick in targets have led to a drop in numbers since.

But that could suppress his value enough to put him in play for the Eagles, who could use a receiver who can play both inside and out and take the top off the defense with his speed.

WR Darnell Mooney could come at the right price for Philadelphia. Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 29

Moore and Everett spent last season together in Los Angeles. Everett finished with 51 catches on 70 targets for 411 yards and three touchdowns.

Tight end is sneaky need for Philadelphia. Goedert remains a top-five talent, but he has missed a total of eight games over the past two seasons. The drop-off in production at the position has been significant in his absence.

The addition of Everett would give the Eagles a decent option both when Goedert is sidelined and in two tight-end sets, without breaking the bank.

Dalton Schultz is another interesting free agent to consider. He and Moore spent four seasons together in Dallas, with Schultz's best season as a pro (78 catches, 808 yards, eight touchdowns in 2021) coming under Moore's stewardship. But Schultz is coming off a solid year with the Texans, and it's to be determined whether he falls in Philly's price range.

Age: 26

Runyan's ties to the organization run deep. His father was a stalwart at right tackle for the Eagles from 2000 to 2008 and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame. Runyan attended high school in Philadelphia and has maintained his roots. During the offseason, he trains with tackle Lane Johnson at Johnson's home gym -- dubbed the "Bro Barn" -- in South Jersey under Marine veteran Gabe Rangel.

Runyan already has a connection with members of the offensive line and could vie for the starting right guard spot that would open if Kelce retires and Jurgens slides to center. Runyan has started 50 games at guard over the past three seasons in Green Bay. He finished 17th among guards last season in pass block win rate (94%).

Age: 31

With Marcus Mariota expected to hit free agency, Philadelphia needs a primary backup behind Hurts. Brissett brings eight years of experience to the table. He has started 48 games in the NFL and has tossed 51 touchdown passes to 23 interceptions.

He also played three seasons under Sirianni when Sirianni was the Colts' offensive coordinator (2018-20).

Tanner McKee, a sixth-round pick out of Stanford in 2023, impressed last offseason and earned a spot on the Eagles' roster. Perhaps Philadelphia has seen enough in practice over the course of the past year to elevate him. If not, Brissett would offer security in that all-important No. 2 slot.