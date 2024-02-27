Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are actively working towards re-signing five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans, even if it puts a strain on their finances to do so.

"He's an unprecedented player. We want him to be a Buc for life. We're working towards that," general manager Jason Licht said Tuesday at the NFL combine. "Obviously it takes two sides. I know he wants to be a Buc. We'll probably have to strain a little bit but we're working towards that right now."

The Bucs have had ongoing discussions with Evans' agent Deryk Gilmore since the season ended, but those are expected to heat up this week with free agency looming. The two sides had tried unsuccessfully to work out a deal before the start of the 2023 regular season, with Evans and Gilmore giving a Sept. 9 deadline or discussions would be tabled until the end of the season.

The Bucs did not extend an offer at that time, which frustrated Evans, sources said. Evans, however, brushed that disappointment aside and put together one of the best seasons of his career with a 13 touchdowns, which tied for the league lead.

"Mike ... decided to table [those discussions], then focus on the year," Licht said. "Man, did he focus on the year. He had a hell of a year, and I'm happy for him and bet on himself, too."

The 30-year-old Evans reached the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the 10th straight season -- an NFL record for the start of a career and just one shy of tying Hall of Famer Jerry Rice's overall record.

"Mike did a heck of a job and he came to work every day," coach Todd Bowles said. "He came to play every day, as you can see as a result from the statistics. And he's been here for a decade and he's done the same thing every year. He has been very consistent, very dynamic, yet he's very humble off the field. But he's a confident player. He's one of my favorite players. I have a lot of respect for Mike and everything he does and he's earned what he done."

Licht brushed off recent reports that the two sides were "far apart" in their discussions.

"How recent was that?" Licht said with a smile. "There was another that said we were getting closer. ... We're working very hard on that. Both sides, both ends are. And trust me -- we all want Mike."

Licht was asked if there was a possibility that Evans could still hit the open market when the free agent negotiation window opens March 11, which would allow other teams to contact Evans' representatives.

"Well, I mean there's always a chance," Licht said. "But we're going to do whatever we can to make sure that he's a Buc."