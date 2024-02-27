Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- If Mike McDaniel has his way, Tua Tagovailoa will enter the 2024 season with a new contract.

The Miami Dolphins' coach didn't provide a timeline, but McDaniel said he "absolutely" believes a deal can be reached to extend the quarterback's tenure in South Florida.

"I'm very encouraged both Tua's representation and our organization are hard at work," McDaniel said at the NFL scouting combine on Tuesday. "Most timelines are impossible to predict, and my main concern this offseason has been communicating what Tua needs from his head coach and his offensive coaching staff -- which is what things can we identify to continue the progression of your game, the same way that we have since Day 1.

"My belief has always been strong from Day 1 in Tua. It's stronger than it was the first day I met him."

Tagovailoa was the NFL's leading passer in 2023, playing all 17 games for the first time in his career. He set career highs with 4,624 yards and 29 passing touchdowns and earned his first Pro Bowl selection.

McDaniel said Tagovailoa's ability to stay on the field was the biggest factor in his success and development.

"He had more reps than he's ever had in his career because he played the full season," McDaniel said. "In football, there's a lot of things that can happen. There's also a lot of things you can control. I think one of the best examples of taking control over your career is what Tua was able to do through training and being able to experience all the different things.

"I mean, shoot, he experienced a playoff game for the first time in his career. That was afforded to him because he was able to be leading the team, week in and week out."

The Dolphins exercised Tagovailoa's fifth-year option last year, and he enters the final year of his rookie contract in 2024. He told reporters at the Pro Bowl earlier this month that he believes he'll sign an extension with Miami this offseason, although he's taking a hands-off role in negotiations.