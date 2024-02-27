Who holds the record for each NFL combine drill?

Open Extended Reactions

The 2024 NFL combine is officially underway. Let's look back on who holds the record for each drill, with a focus on performances from the last 20 years. Who are the top performers and how did they fare in the NFL?

40-YARD DASH: John Ross, WR, Washington - 4.22 seconds

In 2017, Ross turned heads by running the 40-yard dash in 4.22 seconds, breaking Chris Johnson's previous record of 4.24 seconds. Perhaps most impressive is the fact that Ross cramped up toward the end of his run, so he wasn't able to complete his second attempt. Ross was drafted No. 9 overall by the Cincinnati Bengals and he played five seasons in the NFL.

BROAD JUMP: Byron Jones, CB, Connecticut - 147 inches

In 2015, Jones recorded a broad jump of 12 feet, 3 inches, breaking the world record by 1 inch. He destroyed the previous combine record by 8 inches. Jones was drafted in the first round (No. 27 overall) by the Dallas Cowboys and he's played seven seasons in the NFL.

VERTICAL JUMP: Gerald Sensabaugh, S, North Carolina - 46 inches

In 2005, Sensabaugh recorded a 46-inch vertical jump, breaking the record by half an inch. Byron Jones nearly made this list twice, as he came within half an inch of breaking the vertical jump record in 2015. Sensabaugh was drafted in the fifth round (No. 157 overall) by the Jacksonville Jaguars and he played eight seasons in the NFL.

3-CONE DRILL: Jordan Thomas, CB, Oklahoma - 6.28 seconds

In 2018, Thomas ran the three-cone drill in 6.28 seconds, destroying the previous record of 6.42 seconds held by Oregon's Jeffrey Maehl. Thomas was drafted in the sixth round (No. 211 overall) by the Houston Texans and he played three seasons in the NFL. He's currently a member of the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL.

BENCH PRESS: Stephen Paea, DT, Oregon State - 49 reps

In 2011, Paea broke the bench press record with 49 reps of 225 lbs. The consensus All-American and Pac-10 Defensive Player of the Year was drafted in the second round (No. 53 overall) by the Chicago Bears and played seven seasons in the NFL.

20-YARD SHUTTLE: Dunta Robinson, CB, South Carolina - 3.75 seconds

In 2004, Robinson ran the short shuffle in 3.75 seconds -- a record that has stood for two decades. Robinson was a terrific athlete, becoming the state champion in the long jump in high school in addition to starring in football and basketball. The Houston Texans drafted Robinson with the No. 10 overall pick and he played 10 seasons in the NFL.

