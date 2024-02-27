Open Extended Reactions

Less than a year after trading for tight end Jonnu Smith, the Atlanta Falcons decided to release their productive tight end Tuesday, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Falcons are moving on from Smith after he posted career-highs in receptions (50) and yards (582) in Atlanta's offense under former head coach Arthur Smith last season. There had been a familiarity between Arthur Smith and Jonnu Smith from their mutual time in Tennessee together from 2017-to-2020.

By cutting Smith, Atlanta will save $6.5 million against the cap according to the Roster Management System, while also carrying a dead money charge of $2.5 million.

Smith, a third-round pick in the 2017 draft by Tennessee, has played in 107 games, making 78 starts. He's caught 219 passes for 2,423 yards and 20 touchdowns in his career between the Tennessee Titans, New England Patriots and Falcons.

Smith had signed with New England in free agency before the 2021 season and lasted two seasons with the Patriots before Atlanta dealt a seventh-round pick to New England just before the start of the new league year last season to acquire Smith and reunite him with his old head coach.

With Smith's release, Atlanta has Kyle Pitts, John FitzPatrick and Tucker Fisk under contract for 2024 as tight ends with the club.