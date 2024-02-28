Open Extended Reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An infamous Kansas City Chiefs superfan pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to charges related to a string of bank robberies.

Xaviar Babudar, who gained notoriety for wearing a gray wolf suit to Chiefs games, admitted to stealing more than $800,000 in 11 bank robberies across seven states and laundering the proceeds through area casinos, according to the U.S. Attorney's office. He pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery, one count of money laundering and one count of transporting stolen property across state lines.

Babudar, 29, faces a maximum sentence of 50 years in prison. His sentencing is set for July 10.

Babudar must pay $532,675 in restitution and forfeit any property gained through his crimes, including an autographed painting of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes that he purchased at a charity auction.

"His violent crime spree across the Midwest and beyond traumatized bank employees and victimized financial institutions in seven states," U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore said in a news release. "The defendant tried to conceal hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen cash by using it to gamble online and at casinos, but the odds caught up with him. With today's conviction, he will be held accountable for the full scope of his criminal conduct, including his attempt to flee from justice."

Babudar's attorney, Matthew Merryman, told reporters outside the courthouse that the plea deal reduces the charges from 20 to three.

"Today was a big day for Xaviar Babudar," Merryman said. "He took responsibility for his actions. He stood up in court, humble and repentant, and admitted what he had done. ... Moving from 20 charges down to three charges, it was an opportunity. Xaviar Babudar would never physically harm anyone."

Babudar appeared in the Western District of Missouri federal court Wednesday in handcuffs and a yellow jumpsuit. When asked by the judge if he wanted to plead guilty, he said, "Yes, your honor." He nodded to his mother as he left the courtroom.

Babudar was first arrested Dec. 16, 2022, while fleeing on a bicycle from an armed robbery at the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma. He was released on bond in February, and a month later, after receiving $100,000 in winnings from two bets on the Chiefs, escaped. He evaded authorities for nearly four months, before being apprehended July 7, 2023, in California. He pleaded not guilty in August to 19 counts of money laundering, tax fraud and robbery.

He built a large social media following as @Chiefsaholic on X and Instagram, cultivating an image of an ambitious, generous young man who enjoyed gambling, Kansas State sports and most of all the Chiefs. However, an ESPN investigation revealed that much of what he portrayed about himself online was not true.

Babudar was listed as homeless in court documents following his arrest in Oklahoma, and police records showed he, his mother and brother were cited repeatedly for trespassing in the Kansas City area and appeared to be living out of their cars.

Babudar has spent the past seven months at Leavenworth federal prison in Kansas, listening to Chiefs games on a transistor radio.