Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship was well-documented throughout the NFL season, but Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid just dropped a fresh revelation about how she won the offensive linemen over.

"She likes to cook, so she made the offensive linemen these homemade pop tarts," Reid said during an interview with Mike Florio and Chris Simms at the NFL Scouting Combine. "... She didn't give me one, and the offensive linemen definitely didn't give me one."

Swift has been an avid baker for years, as evidenced by her hand-written cookie recipe that went viral on her Tumblr account over a decade ago. Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar also confirmed the superstar's penchant for baking in a December 2023 appearance on the "Tobin & Leroy Show."

"We're having pregame meal and Taylor is so nice, she comes in by herself and she's so cool. She made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for pregame meal," said Kosar. "I'm a juicer right now trying to be vegan and gluten-free, but I absolutely had to sample some of that cinnamon roll on game day."

Reid, who first met the Pennsylvania-born singer during his tenure with the Philadelphia Eagles, doesn't have any "bad blood" toward Swift despite missing out on her homemade pastries.

"I knew her dad and her mom -- good, solid people," Reid said. "I met her when she was young. And she's so grounded for who she is. I mentioned somewhere that since the queen passed away, she might be the most famous woman in the world, but she handles it."