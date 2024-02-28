Open Extended Reactions

The Los Angeles Rams re-signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract on Wednesday.

Terms were not disclosed.

Last season with the Rams, Robinson had 26 catches for 371 yards and four touchdowns.

Although Robinson signed with Los Angeles in June, he did not have a target until Week 9. He was a key contributor for the Rams down the stretch as they made their playoff push, catching a touchdown in four straight games.

Robinson, 29, ended the season as the Rams' No. 3 receiver behind Cooper Kupp and rookie Puka Nacua.

Robinson, a fourth-round pick in 2016, played his first six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2022, he played 17 games for the Baltimore Ravens, catching 48 passes for 458 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight seasons, Robinson has 219 catches for 2,508 and 20 touchdowns.

ESPN's Sarah Barshop contributed to this report.