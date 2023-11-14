Open Extended Reactions

Welcome to Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season. We are at the point of this season where the playoff teams are emerging -- while some other teams are already looking forward to the offseason. In this week's rankings, the San Francisco 49ers got a boost after blowing out the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Cleveland Browns returned to the top 10 after their comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens.

In addition to the updated rankings, our NFL Nation reporters name the biggest remaining game for every team. Matchups this week for teams desperate for a win? A key divisional game that will determine playoff seeding? Maybe even the last outing of the season for teams that need to wait for the offseason before they begin to improve? All 32 games to watch are below.

Let's starting with the reigning No. 1 team -- the Philadelphia Eagles.

Our power panel of more than 80 writers, editors and TV personalities evaluates how NFL teams stack up against one another, ranking them from 1 to 32.

Previous rankings: Preseason | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6 | Week 7 | Week 8 | Week 9 | Week 10

Jump to a team:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | LV | MIA | MIN

NE | NO | NYG | NYJ | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

Week 10 ranking: 1

Biggest remaining game: Week 14 at Dallas

The Eagles hold a two-game lead on the Cowboys but play a trio of contenders in the Chiefs, Bills and 49ers -- who have 18 combined wins this season -- before their trip to Dallas. The Cowboys have a friendlier slate with the Panthers, Commanders and Seahawks -- 11 combined wins -- up next. The division race could be tight when the NFC East rivals square off again on Dec. 10. -- Tim McManus

Week 10 ranking: 2

Biggest remaining game: Week 17 vs. Cincinnati

Patrick Mahomes vs. Joe Burrow face off late in the season. This new rivalry game could carry tiebreaking consequences for playoff seeding. It also could be a chance, depending on how Cincinnati fares between now and then, for the Chiefs to nudge the Bengals out of the postseason altogether. -- Adam Teicher

Week 10 ranking: 8

Biggest remaining game: Week 12 (Thanksgiving) at Seattle

It's tempting to choose the Week 13 NFC Championship Game rematch against the Eagles because of what it could mean for the NFC playoff picture. But the NFC West has to be the first priority before the Niners can dream bigger. A win in Seattle on Thanksgiving would put them in prime position to claim the division crown. Since 2012, the Niners have won in Seattle just twice, but both times they've done it (2019 and 2022), they've gone on to win the NFC West. -- Nick Wagoner

play 1:39 Stephen A.: Jury still out on Brock Purdy Stephen A. Smith and Dan Orlovsky wonder whether the 49ers can rely on Brock Purdy to lead them to a Super Bowl.

Week 10 ranking: 5

Biggest remaining game: Week 17 at Dallas

The Lions top the NFC North standings and have a fairly smooth schedule for the remainder of the regular season, against mostly teams with subpar records. Detroit's annual Thanksgiving game vs. Green Bay should be fun, and Week 16 at Minnesota could be for a divisional title, but the Lions' most significant game will be on the road at Dallas in a prime-time matchup on ESPN on Saturday, Dec. 30, as they're also vying for a top seed in the NFC to lock down a home game in the postseason for the first time in Ford Field history. -- Eric Woodyard

Week 10 ranking: 3

Biggest remaining game: Week 11 vs. Cincinnati

Since Baltimore's fourth-quarter collapse against Cleveland, the Ravens' grip on the AFC North has become extremely tenuous. That's why Thursday night has become a pivotal game for a Ravens team pursuing its first AFC North title in four years. A win over Cincinnati allows Baltimore to keep hold of first place in the division and pushes its lead over the two-time division champion Bengals to 2.5 games. A loss knocks the Ravens out of first place in the AFC North for the first time all season and gives Lamar Jackson his first losing streak since 2021. -- Jamison Hensley

Week 10 ranking: 4

Biggest remaining game: Week 17 at Baltimore

The Dolphins play a stretch of three games to end the season against high-end opponents, but this road game against the Ravens can impact AFC playoff seeding. Miami is yet to beat a team with a winning record this season and won't get much opportunity to do so until this final stretch. The Dolphins' third game in as many years against Baltimore could determine the conference's top seed, as both teams remain in striking distance of current leader Kansas City. The Ravens' elite defense will also provide another opportunity for Miami to prove its offense can perform on the road against a tough opponent. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Week 10 ranking: 9

Biggest remaining game: Week 14 vs. Philadelphia

If the Cowboys want to host at least one playoff game, they have to beat the Eagles. Of course, they need Philadelphia to stumble a little bit before and/or after since they currently trail their NFC East rival by two games. The Cowboys have won 12 straight at home and have outscored opponents 160-50 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have beaten Philadelphia five straight times at home. But even if they win that game, their next three games after that are at Buffalo, at Miami and vs. Detroit -- so it's not clear sailing. -- Todd Archer

Week 10 ranking: 10

Biggest remaining game: Week 11 vs. Pittsburgh

After the stunning, come-from-behind win in Baltimore, the Browns now have a real chance to win their first division title since 1989. But first, Cleveland needs to take out another AFC North rival: the Steelers, who, like the Browns, are also 6-3. The Browns already lost in Pittsburgh in Week 2. But if they can split with the Steelers with a victory this weekend, they'll be no worse than a half-game back in the AFC North race, and, potentially, even in the driver's seat heading into the second half of the season. -- Jake Trotter

play 1:13 Are the Browns legit Super Bowl contenders? Dan Orlovsky, Rex Ryan and Tedy Bruschi discuss whether Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns should be considered Super Bowl contenders.

Week 10 ranking: 6

Biggest remaining game: Week 12 at Houston

The Jaguars are approaching back-to-back division games with the Titans and the Texans. Week 12 could very well be a contest for the AFC South lead. The Jaguars have already lost to the Texans at home, and getting swept would put them two games behind. It would be hard to make up that ground considering the Jaguars still have to play Cincinnati, Cleveland and Baltimore. -- Michael DiRocco

Week 10 ranking: 7

Biggest remaining game: Week 11 at Baltimore

Week 11 will provide a lot of clarity in a tight AFC North. Cincinnati's margin for error is slim heading into a prime-time matchup against the Ravens. According to ESPN Analytics, the Bengals have a 33.8% chance to make the playoffs. Just 1.5 games separate the teams of the AFC North. The Bengals have three losses against division opponents. Since the division was created in 2002, the 2011 Bengals are the only AFC North team to have four losses in divisional play and still make the playoffs, per ESPN Stats & Information. -- Ben Baby

Mike Evans, Jahmyr Gibbs & TJ Watt ESPN

Week 10 ranking: 12

Biggest remaining game: Week 12 (Thanksgiving) vs. San Francisco

You could take your pick between either of the two games against the 49ers in 18 days, but we'll go with the first one as the most important. Seattle and San Francisco are tied atop the NFC West at 6-3, a position through 10 weeks that the Seahawks would have gladly taken at the beginning of the season given the 49ers' talent advantage and their dominance over Seattle last season, with three wins by a combined score of 89-43. But the Seahawks can't afford another sweep if they want to win the division, so they have to at least hold serve at home. -- Brady Henderson

Week 10 ranking: 13

Biggest remaining game: Week 11 vs. Cleveland

Sitting at second place in the AFC North with two wins against the Ravens and the Browns, the Steelers can further cement their improbable place near the top of a tight division by sweeping Cleveland in a rematch of the first meeting, where a fourth-quarter T.J. Watt scoop and score decided the game. The Week 11 game also kicks off a gantlet in the second half of the season where the Steelers will face four AFC North opponents in their final eight games, including back-to-back road games at Cleveland and at Cincinnati. -- Brooke Pryor

Week 10 ranking: 17

Biggest remaining game: Week 12 vs. Jacksonville

This game is pivotal for many reasons. The Texans already convincingly beat the Jaguars in Week 3, and trail the Jaguars by one game in the AFC South. If the Texans sweep the Jaguars, they'll own the tiebreaker if the teams finish with the same record at the end of the season. And historically, the Texans have had the Jaguars' number since 2014, as they've won 16 out of the past 19 games against their division foe. -- DJ Bien-Aime

play 1:34 Orlovsky: C.J. Stroud the front-runner for MVP? Tedy Bruschi and Dan Orlovsky debate whether C.J. Stroud should be at the forefront of the MVP conversation.

Week 10 ranking: 11

Biggest remaining game: Week 14 at Kansas City

There's an argument to be made that the final game of the season at the Dolphins is big because of how close the top of the AFC East could end up being, but the Chiefs remain a hurdle for the Bills in the postseason, and whenever these teams meet, it's something to watch. While the Bills have lost consecutive playoff games vs. the Chiefs in Kansas City, Buffalo has been successful in the regular season, winning the past two meetings. The Bills will be well-rested for this one coming off the bye week, and it could play a big role in the AFC postseason. -- Alaina Getzenberg

Week 10 ranking: 16

Biggest remaining game: Week 16 vs. Detroit

The Vikings have pulled themselves out of a 1-4 start with five consecutive wins, all with receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, and are in good position for an NFC wild-card playoff spot. But they're also only 1.5 games behind the Lions in the NFC North, and the teams will play twice in the final three weeks of the season. That makes the first matchup, to be played at U.S. Bank Stadium, pretty darn important. Much could happen between now and then, but if the teams are within a couple games at that point, it'll be a must-win for the Vikings. On the other hand, the Lions could potentially knock the Vikings out of the playoff race altogether by sweeping the season series. -- Kevin Seifert

Week 10 ranking: 14

Biggest remaining game: Week 11 at Green Bay

The Chargers dropped to 4-5 after Sunday's loss to the Lions, moving them to third place in the AFC West and the 12th seed in the conference. A loss to the struggling Packers in Week 11 would be a significant hit to the Chargers' playoff chances, especially with a game against the Ravens, the AFC's No. 2 seed, in Week 12. -- Kris Rhim

Week 10 ranking: 15

Biggest remaining game: Week 12 at Atlanta

The Saints will be coming off their bye and a poor showing against the Vikings that saw three starters get hurt. They still sit on top of the NFC South because of the struggling division, but they need to regain confidence and turn things around offensively. That starts with a division rival. If the Saints fail to gain momentum after the bye, they could see their season fall apart. -- Katherine Terrell

Week 10 ranking: 21

Biggest remaining game: Week 14 at Cincinnati

The Colts are suddenly a factor in the wild-card race in the AFC. They have a favorable schedule down the stretch, but this is a matchup against a talented AFC foe that figures to be fighting for a wild-card spot, too. With head-to-head matchups looming large in the tiebreaking formula, could this game actually impact the postseason picture? Maybe we're getting ahead of ourselves, but if the Colts keep winning, this game will matter. -- Stephen Holder

play 1:47 Why Colts' backfield usage makes perfect sense Mike Clay and Field Yates talk about Jonathan Taylor dominating the Colts' backfield touches with Zack Moss becoming an insurance option for fantasy managers.

Week 10 ranking: 23

Biggest remaining game: Week 17 vs. New Orleans

This was a toss-up between Week 17 versus the Saints and Week 14 at the Falcons, as both of those teams have relatively easy remaining schedules and both are in a three-way hunt for the NFC South with the Bucs. The Falcons already have one win over the Bucs in the division, but I think the division will come down to Tampa Bay and New Orleans if the Bucs can regain some lost momentum. -- Jenna Laine

Week 10 ranking: 19

Biggest remaining game: Week 12 (Thanksgiving) at Dallas

Listen, when you're 4-6 every game is a big one, but this one stands out because it's not only a game where the nation will be watching -- a chance for quarterback Sam Howell to show his development -- but it could be a chance for the Commanders to even their record. That is, of course, if they beat the Tommy DeVito-led New York Giants Sunday. Washington technically would still be in the playoff hunt if it beat New York and lost to Dallas. But realistically it would be a wrap, especially with upcoming games against Miami, San Francisco and the Cowboys. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott is 5-0 vs. Washington in Dallas. -- John Keim

Week 10 ranking: 22

Biggest remaining game: Week 11 at Miami

For a team that just climbed back to .500 following two straight wins under interim coach Antonio Pierce, the next game is the most important game. Few expect the Raiders to go cross-country and upend the high-flying Dolphins, but Las Vegas' defense has been its calling card under Pierce. How the Raiders handle the literal and figurative South Florida heat will go a long way toward defining the rest of the year. After all, every game is a season unto itself, right? -- Paul Gutierrez

Week 10 ranking: 27

Biggest remaining game: Week 11 vs. Minnesota

In the Broncos' current playoff drought -- they haven't been to the postseason since they played in Super Bowl 50 to close out the 2015 season -- one of the biggest failings has been the erosion of one of the best home-field advantages in all of sport. What was once one of the most difficult places to play is now a better-than-even bet for the opponents -- the Broncos have finished 4-4 or worse at home in five of the past seven seasons, with losing records at home in three of those years. The Broncos lost two consecutive home games to open this season and are 3-3 at home so far. The win over the Chiefs was an enormous lift just before their Week 9 bye, but if the Broncos really want the faithful fully back in the fold, they have to continue to show them something at home. The Vikings game begins the second-half home schedule that includes games against the Browns, Chargers and Patriots as well. -- Jeff Legwold

Week 10 ranking: 18

Biggest remaining game: Week 11 vs. Buffalo

Look, when you've gone 11 straight quarters without a touchdown, the next game is the biggest game. QB Zach Wilson needs to get the offense into the end zone, pronto, or it could be curtains for him. It's not all his fault, but something has to change if the drought continues, and the quickest fix is benching the quarterback. That it's a division opponent makes the game more important. A third straight loss would all but kill the Jets' faint playoff hopes. -- Rich Cimini

Week 10 ranking: 20

Biggest remaining game: Week 12 vs. New Orleans

The Falcons have lost three straight games and six of their past eight. Atlanta coach Arthur Smith is facing increased criticism from fans as the losses mount, and it's a home game -- a scenario in which opposing fans often take over Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Despite the free fall, the Falcons are still somehow in the NFC South race and beating the Saints could do two things: Quiet the attention around Smith's job and also give Atlanta a clearer path to the playoffs. -- Michael Rothstein

play 1:35 Should fantasy managers be optimistic about Bijan Robinson? Field Yates evaluates the positives and negatives from Bijan Robinson's fantasy performance against the Cardinals.

Week 10 ranking: 26

Biggest remaining game: Week 11 vs. Seattle

It feels a little bit like coachspeak to say the Rams' next game, but Sunday against the Seahawks looms large on Los Angeles' schedule. The Rams are 3-6 and on the outside looking in at the current playoff picture. Los Angeles is 2-1 in the division, including a Week 1 victory in Seattle. If the Rams are going to make a run toward a winning record and playoff spot, it has to start against Seattle in Week 11. -- Sarah Barshop

Week 10 ranking: 25

Biggest remaining game: Week 11 at Jacksonville

The Titans desperately need a spark to resurrect their season. Tennessee hasn't scored a touchdown in the past six quarters and currently ranks 28th in the NFL, averaging 17.1 points per game. The Titans have scored 20 or more points three times, each of which came in a win. Meanwhile, Jacksonville is allowing 21 points per game. Tennessee has lost eight straight road games dating back to last November. Getting a win at Jacksonville (6-3) would be a nice way to break the streak and close the gap on the Jaguars, who have taken over as the team to beat in the AFC South. -- Turron Davenport

Week 10 ranking: 24

Biggest remaining game: Week 12 (Thanksgiving) at Detroit

Sure, the Packers need every win they can get, and if they don't beat one of the AFC West foes (Chargers and Chiefs) sandwiched around the game in Detroit, then Thanksgiving might not matter. But if they have any hope of grabbing that seventh and final playoff spot in the NFC, they almost have to beat the remaining conference foes on their schedule, and it starts with Detroit. -- Rob Demovsky

Week 10 ranking: 32

Biggest remaining game: Week 16 at Chicago

Depending on how the next few games pan out for the Cardinals, this game could determine who has the top overall pick in the NFL draft. As of now, the Bears sit at No. 1 and the Cardinals at No. 2 after their win on Sunday. Should Kyler Murray lead Arizona to a couple more wins in the final seven games, the Cardinals might move too far down the draft order for this game to be anything more than a game between two teams that underperformed. However, should it end up being the Caleb Williams/Marvin Harrison Jr./Trade Down Bowl, lots of eyes will be on it Christmas Eve. -- Josh Weinfuss

Week 10 ranking: 30

Biggest remaining game: Week 11 at Detroit

The three-win Bears, who are projected to hold two top-5 draft picks in 2024, hope to determine the growth of several positions in their final seven games. Coming off a win versus the Panthers in which Chicago generated pressure on 32% of dropbacks, there's no better time to see if the Bears' pass rush can continue to show improvement than against the best offensive line in football. Detroit allowed no sacks and only two quarterback hits in Sunday's win over the Chargers -- a D-line that has Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. In Week 11, the Bears get to use the best team in their division as a measuring stick for the defensive issue they've been aiming to solve all season. -- Courtney Cronin

Week 10 ranking: 29

Biggest remaining game: Week 12 vs. New England

It's all about getting in the top two of the NFL draft for the chance to pick one of the top quarterbacks, Caleb Williams or Drake Maye. Right? At least that's all that we hear and likely all that is left in the season. These are two teams in the running for a top pick. The outcome of the contest could go a long way to determining the future of both storied but struggling organizations. -- Jordan Raanan

play 1:06 Schefter updates McAfee on Belichick and coaches on the hot seat Adam Schefter gives Pat McAfee an extensive update on all the coaches that may find themselves on the hot seat.

Week 10 ranking: 28

Biggest remaining game: Week 18 vs. Jets

That's when the team's nightmare season will be closest to over, allowing them to officially turn the page to next season with a more decisive answer to the question: What does Bill Belichick's future with the franchise look like? And also, what draft slot in the first round (currently No. 4)? -- Mike Reiss

Week 10 ranking: 31

Biggest remaining game: Week 11 vs. Dallas

When you're 1-8, all games are important in terms of the development of your team for next season, and none are important because there are no postseason implications. But the next one takes priority because the Panthers are coming off an embarrassing Thursday night loss at Chicago and there's potential for more embarrassment against the explosive Cowboys. It's also important for rookie QB Bryce Young to gain some confidence after consecutive games in which he has taken a step backward with only one touchdown drive. -- David Newton