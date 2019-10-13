Week 6 NFL takeaways: Are the Chiefs and Browns in trouble?

Tyreek Hill makes a highlight-reel grab for a touchdown in the first quarter, then hits pay dirt again in the third quarter. (0:50)

The Chiefs and Browns come out of Week 6 on losing streaks, while the Redskins finally got a win on the season. Minnesota's passing game clicked against Philadelphia, and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson was historic against Cincinnati.

All that and more in Week 6's biggest takeaways from NFL Nation.

For the second consecutive week, the Texans' offense is clicking. Houston rode the running game, finishing with 192 yards and three touchdowns (one from Carlos Hyde and two from Deshaun Watson) on 41 carries. "When the offense is clicking like that, it's hard to stop us," Hyde said after the game. Houston hopes to continue its offensive success in Week 7 against the Colts, a team allowing an average of 355.2 yards per game.-- Sarah Barshop

Next game: at Indianapolis (1 p.m. ET, Oct. 20)

The Chiefs will continue to struggle until they improve on defense. They had their lowest time of possession (20:12) ever for a home game on Sunday and ran just 47 plays compared to 83 for the Texans. That's putting too much pressure on Patrick Mahomes and an offense that is having problems of its own. The Chiefs have needed to be perfect of late on offense, and they haven't been close. -- Adam Teicher

Next game: at Denver (8:20 p.m. ET, Oct. 17)

The Vikings beat a good team with a good defense using potent passing attack. This is the formula they'll need against opponents of the same caliber moving forward. Kirk Cousins was electric with the deep ball and play-action, two elements that have been building within this offense the past two weeks after a slow start to the season. Minnesota's formula for winning games is reliant upon its top playmakers making a big impact. Despite perceived frustrations in recent weeks, Stefon Diggs' three-touchdown day proves just how important he is in this scheme and that he can string together performances like this regularly if he gets the opportunity. -- Courtney Cronin

Next game: at Detroit (1 p.m. ET, Oct. 20)

The Eagles need to figure out their cornerback issue. Eagles linebacker Zach Brown called his former teammate, Kirk Cousins, "probably the weakest part" of the Vikings' offense. But it was the Eagles' biggest weakness, their cornerback play, that got exposed -- an area of vulnerability that could torpedo Philadelphia's season if it doesn't get fixed soon. Jalen Mills (foot) is eligible to come off the physically unable to perform list this week and is hopeful to return to practice immediately. The Eagles need a stabilizing force, or at least a helping hand, as they head to Dallas to take on the Cowboys. -- Tim McManus

Next game: at Dallas (8:20 p.m. ET, Oct. 20)

Drew Brees' absence has led to some inspired football by the Saints' defense. For the second time in three weeks, New Orleans' defense carried the team to a slugfest win. It silenced Minshew Mania and Leonard Fournette, who had been the NFL's hottest RB over the past two weeks. It was absolutely necessary on a hot afternoon in Jacksonville, when the Saints' offense was ice cold for much of the day. And they'll probably need more of the same next week against another top defense at Chicago. -- Mike Triplett

Next game: at Chicago (4:25 p.m. ET, Oct. 20)

play 0:15 Bridgewater connects with Cook for TD Teddy Bridgewater finds Jared Cook in the back of the end zone for a short TD that puts the Saints up 13-6.

Gardner Minshew II actually looked like a rookie quarterback for the first time this season. The sixth-round pick, who had been so good in relief of Nick Foles, had his worst day of the season. He looked jittery in the pocket, misfired on throws and just seemed out of rhythm. The first five weeks, he was decisive and getting the ball out quickly. He wasn't able to do that as much against the Saints, who did a good job of taking away the downfield throws to DJ Chark Jr. and sacked Minshew twice. This kind of game was bound to happen eventually, as defenses got more tape on Minshew and concentrated on stopping Chark. Can Minshew bounce back next week at Cincinnati? -- Mike DiRocco

Next game: at Cincinnati (1 p.m. ET, Oct. 20)

Once again, the Browns self-destructed too many times. As a result, they'll head into their much-needed bye week searching for answers after falling to 2-4, including 0-3 at FirstEnergy Stadium. Despite the mounting miscues -- four turnovers, a turnover on downs, nine penalties and having a punt blocked -- the Browns played well and had an opportunity to defeat a quality opponent. Instead, their potential game-winning drive began with a holding penalty and ended with Baker Mayfield's pass bouncing off the hands of running back Dontrell Hilliard for a game-sealing interception. Mayfield declared afterward that if the Browns can somehow eliminate their "self-inflicted" mistakes, they "can be a great football team." If they can't, this season could really turn ugly for an already desperate team. -- Jake Trotter

Next game: at New England (4:25 p.m. ET, Oct. 27)

Lamar Jackson became the first player in the Super Bowl era to produce more than 200 yards passing and 150 yards rushing in a regular-season game. "It's cool, I guess," Jackson said. Jackson's 152 yards rushing and 236 yards passing helped Baltimore overcome mistakes on defense and special teams, as well as avoid an upset loss. His 388 total yards were more than what the Bengals' offense produced (250). Jackson and the first-place Ravens can extend their lead in the AFC North to 2.5 games over the Browns if they win in Seattle on Sunday. -- Jamison Hensley

Next game: at Seattle (4:25 p.m. ET, Oct. 20)

play 1:03 Jackson, Ravens run all over Bengals Lamar Jackson runs for 152 yards and a touchdown and Mark Ingram II adds 52 yards and a score of his own as the Ravens handle the Bengals 23-17.

For the third consecutive week, Cincinnati didn't have an offensive touchdown through the first three quarters of the game. The issue is a major reason the Bengals are winless after Week 6. Coach Zac Taylor acknowledged the bevy of statistics that show why the offense is failing to produce when games are still in doubt. "We're not scoring points," Taylor said. "We're not scoring touchdowns. Our red-zone efficiency is terrible." All of those things are true. And after multiple weeks of the same issues, it appears the Bengals don't have a solution. -- Ben Baby

Next game: vs. Jacksonville (1 p.m. ET, Oct. 20)

The Redskins did just enough to beat a potentially historically-bad team by one point. It feels better than a loss, but much work remains. For them to truly turn it around, quarterback Case Keenum, who will continue to start, must be better. The defense must do a better job against decent quarterbacks and maintain a consistent pass-rush. But they can use this as a launching point thanks to the rushing attack. It'll be a while before the Redskins will know whether the coaching change (Bill Callahan in for Jay Gruden) truly will make a difference on the field, as a win at Miami doesn't provide enough proof.-- John Keim

Next game: vs. San Francisco (1 p.m. ET, Oct. 20)

Miami played a complete 60-minute game for the first time all season. Its valiant 14-point comeback attempt, and Brian Flores' willingness to go for the two-point conversion (and the win) shows just how much fight it still has left. Yes, Miami is the early favorite to have the No.1 overall pick, but players and coaches are still fighting to win and haven't quit on the season, despite the 0-5 record. -- Cameron Wolfe

Next game: at Buffalo (1 p.m. ET, Oct. 20)

Sunday's victory was decided in large part because of a defense that had seven sacks, five interceptions and a fumble recovery. Yes, there's some holes in the secondary, but coach Ron Rivera's playcalling is causing havoc on opposing quarterbacks, who have been sacked 23 times in the past four games and an NFL-best 27 times on the season. Quarterback Kyle Allen doesn't have to be great when you're doing that defensively, and Cam Newton doesn't have to be rushed back when Allen isn't doing anything to hurt the team. -- David Newton

Next game: at San Francisco (4:05 p.m. ET, Oct. 27)

Quarterback Jameis Winston threw five interceptions and lost one of two fumbles, digging Tampa Bay into a hole it couldn't climb out. The Panthers sacked Winston seven times and scored 17 points off Winston's turnovers. Now at 2-4 and in third place in the NFC South, the Bucs enter the bye week needing to hit the reset button to avoid a lost season under new head coach Bruce Arians. It doesn't get much easier, with two road games at Tennessee and Seattle after the bye. Since 1990, only 4.5% of teams that were below .500 midway through the season have reached the playoffs. -- Jenna Laine

Next game: at Tennessee (1 p.m. ET, Oct. 27)

The Patriots' offense, led by quarterback Tom Brady, still isn't clicking. Thankfully, the defense and special teams make game-changing plays that continue to buy the short-handed attack more time. A blocked punt returned for a touchdown and a fumble recovery brought back for a score supplemented an offense that was hurt by two of Brady's mistakes (interception, strip sack returned for touchdown). But in fairness to Brady, several of the options around him have been lost to injuries. Both he and Bill Belichick noted how unusual it was that they were limited to one personnel grouping in the second half of the game. The Patriots have benefited from a soft schedule but things get much more challenging in November with back-to-back road games at Baltimore and Philadelphia. -- Mike Reiss

Next game: at N.Y. Jets (8:15 p.m. ET, Oct. 21)

Rookie quarterback Daniel Jones had a learning experience. The Giants were overmatched on Thursday night with a shorthanded offense and talent-deficient defense. But it wasn't the defense that was the primary problem this week. They stopped the Patriots on six of their first seven drives and even scored a defensive touchdown. It was progress for a struggling unit. "They gave us a chance to win," coach Pat Shurmur said. But Jones didn't while working with insufficient weapons who couldn't get open. He struggled against the league's top defense and threw three interceptions. -- Jordan Raanan

Next game: vs. Arizona (1 p.m. ET, Oct. 20)