Week 7 NFL takeaways: Packers' points bonanza

The Colts and Vikings got big division wins, but it was Aaron Rodgers' six total touchdowns for the Packers that stole the offensive show in Week 7. And while it wasn't pretty, the 49ers survived brutal conditions in Washington D.C. to move to 6-0 on the season.

All that and more in Week 7's biggest takeaways from NFL Nation.

The Colts can do more than run the ball. Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was 26-of-39 for a career-high 325 yards with four touchdown passes. Brissett has 14 touchdown passes in six games this season, surpassing the 13 touchdown passes he had in 15 games during the 2017 season. The Colts are in first place in the AFC South with a favorable schedule ahead of them, as Indianapolis doesn't face a team with a winning record again until it travels to Houston for a rematch against the Texans on Nov. 21. The Colts' next four games are against Denver, at Pittsburgh, vs. Miami and Jacksonville. -- Mike Wells

Houston beat themselves and squandered an opportunity. Coming off a victory over the Chiefs, the Texans were being talked about as one of the best in the AFC. But on Sunday, Houston lost to the Colts in part due to what Bill O'Brien called "self-inflicted mistakes." The Texans had a chance to take a commanding lead in the AFC South going into Week 8, but failed to do so.-- Sarah Barshop

This is the offense Mike Zimmer envisioned for the Vikings in 2019. A scheme predicated off a dynamic rushing attack with heavy play-action usage and plenty of bootlegs gives Kirk Cousins an opportunity to hit some deep passes. Minnesota's playcalling is in a really good rhythm seven weeks in, knowing how to catch teams off-guard when they least expect it (i.e. the 66-yard bomb to Stefon Diggs that offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski dialed up with three minutes to play, setting up Minnesota's final touchdown), and it's bringing out the best in Cousins. "He's playing the best I've seen him play since he's been here," Zimmer said. "It's a credit to him, it's a credit to the offensive coaches, what they're doing, and I feel like we're playing to his strength." -- Courtney Cronin

The Lions have to fix their run defense. After yet another team sliced through its front, Detroit has major problems stopping anyone. It was a performance linebacker Devon Kennard called "embarrassing" and left coach Matt Patricia saying he'll look at everything in search of answers. If the Lions even want to think about the postseason after three consecutive losses to playoff-level teams, fixing the run defense has to be the first area to start. -- Michael Rothstein

In Jalen Ramsey's debut, the Rams shut down the Falcons and ended a three-game losing streak. They sacked Matt Ryan five times, and Ramsey blanketed Julio Jones. The Rams will remain in Atlanta before they depart Thursday for London, where they will face the winless Bengals. A week of bonding certainly could solidify the defense and help the offense regain its traction. -- Lindsey Thiry

The struggling Falcons' problems just got worse. Ryan suffered a right ankle injury, the extent of which is unknown. Having its QB miss any time would cripple an already struggling offense. The Falcons aren't going to win games scoring just 10 points, not with all the talent on that side of the ball. If Ryan can't play against Seattle next week, the Falcons could get blown out of their own building in consecutive weeks as they stare at a 1-6 record. Whatever Dan Quinn's status is doesn't matter now. The Falcons have to be cautious with their franchise quarterback. And whenever Ryan gets back in there, the offensive line has to protect better -- he got hurt absorbing a sack from Aaron Donald. -- Vaughn McClure

Bring on Kansas City and perhaps bring back Davante Adams. Yes, the Packers showed once again they can win without their best receiver -- and Aaron Rodgers can dominate with six touchdowns (five passing, one rushing) like he did in Sunday's win over the Raiders. But Rodgers would love to have his Pro Bowl receiver back from his turf-toe injury sooner rather than later. "I can promise you we need him, and we're a better offense with 17 on the field," Rodgers said. -- Rob Demovsky

The Raiders can't make big mistakes, like Derek Carr's ill-timed fumble through the end zone late in the second quarter. "It sucks, man," Carr said. "It's my fault. I let my team down on that one." Yes, it did shift momentum immeasurably, as the Raiders went from looking at a possible 17-14 halftime lead to a 28-10 deficit before they touched the ball again in the third quarter. "We all love Derek and ... just one play doesn't put a blemish on who he is to us and who he is as a quarterback," tight end Darren Waller said. Coach Jon Gruden acknowledged there is a fine line between trying to make a play and trying to do too much. However, the Raiders can't afford big mistakes from their QB if they're going to make playoff push. -- Paul Gutierrez

The 49ers, especially their defense, are built for any conditions. They seemingly have found a different way to win every week this season, but Sunday was probably their most difficult task. With torrential rains making points a precious commodity, the defense pitched a shutout, and the Niners did just enough to walk away with their fourth consecutive road win and remain unbeaten through six games. With what figures to be a tough matchup against the well-rested Panthers looming next week, this was game the Niners couldn't afford to let slip away.-- Nick Wagoner

The Redskins are not getting good quarterback play. Some of it stems from losing key players on offense, and some of it stems from just poor play overall. But Washington's reluctance to put rookie Dwayne Haskins into the game, even at 1-6 and the season headed nowhere, is very telling. It was never just Jay Gruden who felt Haskins wasn't ready. While the Redskins are saying Haskins is more attentive of late, the fact that Bill Callahan said after the game they're sticking with Case Keenum is a big tip-off of where they feel Haskins is in his development. Washington always knew it would take time with Haskins, and that's exactly how it's unfolding. But at some point, the Redskins will have no choice but to play him. -- John Keim

The Bills are content with "winning ugly." Buffalo didn't score a touchdown until the fourth quarter and trailed the winless Dolphins most of the game. Sunday's performance left several fans worried with the Eagles coming to town in Week 8, but the ability to win through adversity is a hallmark good teams share -- and players say it beats the alternative. "I'll take an ugly win over an ugly loss," safety Micah Hyde said. "Good teams win ugly games, and that's what you saw today." -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

FitzMagic is here to stay for a while. Ryan Fitzpatrick led the Dolphins to their best offensive performance of the season, scoring 21 points and throwing for 282 yards against the vaunted Bills defense. Brian Flores has already said he will start next Monday at Pittsburgh, and Fitzpatrick said postgame that he feels he's the "perfect man" to lead the rebuilding Dolphins. For better or worse, it looks like we'll get a little more FitzMagic. -- Cameron Wolfe

It took a while, but the Jaguars' offense finally got into the end zone on Sunday. In fact, it took three weeks. The Jaguars hadn't scored an offensive touchdown since the third quarter of a Week 5 loss to Carolina, also the last time the Jaguars scored one in the red zone. One of the reasons the Jaguars had so much success two years ago was its offense's success in the red zone, ranking second in TD percentage (64%). This year? They are ranked 29th (38.5%) entering Sunday's game. Increasing their efficiency in the red zone has to be a priority over the next several weeks. -- Mike DiRocco

For the first time this season, Bengals coach Zac Taylor had to answer questions about making a potential quarterback change. Andy Dalton threw three interceptions, and all three occurred in the fourth quarter, as the Jaguars scored 18 consecutive points to keep Cincinnati (0-7) winless. Taylor was reluctant to comment on Dalton's status moving forward immediately after the game. Dalton, a ninth-year player whose contract expires at the end of next season, said the rough start to the season has also been the most difficult stretch he's experienced emotionally. After Sunday's game, Dalton's number of touchdowns and interceptions are identical (eight). "I'm going to do everything I can to prepare each week to win," Dalton said. "That's all I'm focused on." Fourth-round pick Ryan Finley is the backup. -- Ben Baby

Just how good is this Arizona team? The Cardinals are 3-3-1 after three touchdowns by Fordham product Chase Edmonds, who shouldered the rushing load after David Johnson played just three snaps while the rain was pouring. But some perspective is needed. The Cardinals' three wins have come against teams that are a combined 3-18. Next week's game against the Saints will be the true barometer of where this Cardinals team is at. There's no doubting the offense is figuring itself out and the defense can get to the quarterback -- but the question is can they do it against a good team? -- Josh Weinfuss

The turnovers were the difference between Daniel Jones and Kyler Murray. Jones, who was under relentless pressure and sacked eight times, had an interception and two fumbles. It led to 17 points, and he now has 11 turnovers in five starts. Jones knows it needs to be cleaned up. He's been concentrating on it in recent weeks, but still didn't get rid of the ball quickly enough throughout the game. The Giants (2-5) have no chance if Jones continues to turn the ball over at his current pace. -- Jordan Raanan

Can the Chiefs continue to be productive with Matt Moore as their quarterback? A better test will come in their next game against the Packers. Moore threw a 57-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill but otherwise accomplished little Thursday night against the Broncos after the Chiefs lost Patrick Mahomes with a dislocated kneecap. That's to be expected since Moore has had little practice time with the starters since he joined the Chiefs late in the preseason and replaced Mahomes after a short practice week. But they can tailor the playbook to his abilities now. Still, the Chiefs will lose a lot of big-play ability without Mahomes, and no amount of practice for Moore will change that. -- Adam Teicher

The biggest issue is the Broncos can't protect Joe Flacco. The Chiefs finished with nine sacks, including one on a dismal fake punt attempt, and the Broncos will have limited ability to fix it beyond the same personnel on the roster. Ja'Wuan James' return from a knee injury to play right tackle should help some, but the Broncos will have to consider a move at left tackle where Garett Bolles continues to struggle to recover from mistakes. -- Jeff Legwold

