Biggest Week 8 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Latest on Davante Adams, David Johnson

Cardinals running back David Johnson had quite a short outing in Week 7, while Packers wideout Davante Adams has been out since Sept. 26. Will their teams have these electrifying offensive talents back on the field in Week 8?

Our NFL Nation reporters update those situations as well as the top injury question for every other team, with intel gathered directly from the source:

AFC EAST

Has linebacker Matt Milano's hamstring healed? The Dolphins attacked the void Milano left in the Bills' defense when he sat out in Week 7, but Eagles tight end Zach Ertz poses a larger threat than anyone Buffalo faced last weekend. Milano's ability to cover opposing tight ends and running backs is crucial as the Bills host a desperate Philadelphia squad. However, Buffalo was notably cautious in bringing Devin Singletary and Taron Johnson back from similar injuries. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

The Dolphins' top two defensive backs -- cornerback Xavien Howard (knee) and safety Reshad Jones (chest) -- missed Sunday's game with injuries, and are a huge part of Miami's defense. Both could be in position to be game-time decisions again Monday, but coach Brian Flores said each is "close" to returning. Early prediction is that both will be able to play, but we will need to watch their practice participation throughout the week. -- Cameron Wolfe

Starting right guard Shaq Mason did not practice Wednesday due to an ankle injury, and his potential absence would be another blow for a Patriots offensive line that has been forced to deal with multiple injuries since the start of the season. Jermaine Eluemunor, who was acquired in an early-season trade from the Ravens, would be one option to fill in. James Ferentz would be the other. -- Mike Reiss

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who had the nail removed from his left big toe, is expected to play despite sitting out Wednesday. The lost practice reps shouldn't be dismissed as no big deal, particularly after his poor performance Monday night. Linebacker C.J. Mosley (groin) could miss the game -- and perhaps longer -- after aggravating his injury. The team is very concerned. Positive news: Tight end Chris Herndon (hamstring) practiced for the first time and could make his 2019 debut. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown is expected to return after this week's bye, after missing the past two games with an ankle injury. Despite the absence, Brown still leads Baltimore wide receivers with 21 catches for 326 yards and three touchdowns. "[I'm] very optimistic that we'll be full strength coming out of the bye," coach John Harbaugh said. In addition to Brown, the Ravens should get back cornerback Jimmy Smith and inside linebacker Patrick Onwuasor. -- Jamison Hensley

Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap has been out for the past two games with a knee injury. He was limited at practice on Wednesday, a sign that he could be available for Sunday's game against the Rams in London. However, the Bengals re-signed Anthony Zettel one day after waiving him, which indicates Dunlap could be on the mend for another week. "We'll kind of get through these next few days and see where he's at," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. -- Ben Baby

Safety Damarious Randall (leg) was Cleveland's only player to sit out Wednesday's practice, and he's being termed day-to-day. The rest of the team, including corners Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams, who've been out since Week 3 with hamstring injuries, has been practicing. This means that the Browns are as healthy coming out of the bye as they've been since the season started. -- Jake Trotter

With running back James Conner (quadriceps) and wide receiver James Washington (shoulder) all but assured to play Monday after extra healing time during the bye week, the biggest injury question shifts to the other side of the ball in the health of linebackers T.J. Watt and Mark Barron. The Steelers are already down a linebacker with Anthony Chickillo heading to the commissioner's exempt list, and they can't afford to take much more of a hit at the position. Watt (abdominal injury) and Barron (hamstring) are expected to practice in a limited capacity throughout the week and let their participation dictate their game availability. With the woeful Dolphins on the horizon, don't be surprised if the team is extra cautious with the pair. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Wide receiver Will Fuller and corneback Bradley Roby are both dealing with hamstring injuries and are not expected to play Sunday. Cornerback Johnathan Joseph (hamstring/neck) was listed as limited in the Texans' walkthrough Wednesday, but said he is on track to play against Oakland. -- Sarah Barshop

play 1:18 Berry: Stills has some value on the waiver wire this week With Will Fuller V out, Matthew Berry prefers Kenny Stills to Keke Coutee off the waiver wire in Week 8.

Starting cornerback Pierre Desir did not practice due to a hamstring injury. There's no reason yet for concern over Desir's status for Sunday's game against Denver. That's because Desir didn't practice one day last week and still played against Houston. -- Mike Wells

Injuries have devastated the Jaguars at linebacker. Coach Doug Marrone said Leon Jacobs (hamstring), Najee Goode (toe) and Quincy Williams (hamstring) are doubtful to play Sunday. That means Jacksonville will have to rely on Donald Payne and Malcolm Smith, who signed this week, and Joe Giles-Harris, whom it promoted from the practice squad. Payne has been with the Jaguars before, and Smith played in the same defensive scheme when he was with Seattle. -- Mike DiRocco

Tight end Delanie Walker is the biggest injury question once again this week. Walker played only five snaps against the Chargers after being listed as questionable heading into the game due to an ankle injury. Walker re-aggravated the ankle injury Sunday, and didn't practice on Wednesday. Jonnu Smith stepped up in place of Walker and had three receptions for 64 yards against the Chargers. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Right tackle Ja'Wuan James was the Broncos' most expensive free-agent acquisition this past offseason and has played just 10 snaps after suffering a knee injury in the season opener in Oakland. But James has practiced for the past three weeks and is poised to return to the lineup. This means that for the first time, the Broncos will have some flexibility on an offensive line that has struggled at times, particularly last Thursday night against the Chiefs. And this week, coach Vic Fangio alluded to the fact that if James plays against the Colts on Sunday, it's possible left tackle Garett Bolles' playing time will be affected. Bolles is once again struggling to avoid penalties, and with James on the sideline, the player who would have replaced Bolles in the lineup -- Elijah Wilkinson -- was starting at right tackle. But when James is back in the lineup, Fangio said "we'll probably see all three of those tackles.'' -- Jeff Legwold

Patrick Mahomes (knee) practiced Wednesday but didn't look during the brief media viewing period like a quarterback who would be ready to play Sunday. Mahomes was fourth of four in the quarterback line and moved around stiffly. So it appears Matt Moore will start under center for the Chiefs on Sunday night and be backed up by undrafted rookie Kyle Shurmur, who was promoted from the practice squad this week. -- Adam Teicher

Defensive end Melvin Ingram returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday. Ingram has missed three games with a hamstring injury, but Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said it's possible that the South Carolina product returns to action Sunday against the Bears. Joey Bosa could use the help. Bosa leads the Chargers with five sacks, but the person behind him is slot defender Desmond King, with 2.5. -- Eric D. Williams

Rookie running back Josh Jacobs will be questionable to play this weekend, Raiders coach Jon Gruden said Wednesday, due to the shoulder injury he suffered on his first carry of the game Sunday at Green Bay. Jacobs took a painkilling injection and returned to rush for a career-high 124 yards. If he cannot play against the Texans, expect DeAndre Washington to get the bulk of the carries. And on the receiver front, Tyrell Williams practiced for the first time since before the Colts game in Week 4, as plantar fasciitis has sidelined him since. His return would be a boost for the passing game. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

The bye comes at a perfect time for the Cowboys. At this time a week ago, the Cowboys were not sure Tyron Smith (ankle), La'el Collins (knee), Amari Cooper (quadriceps), Randall Cobb (back) or Byron Jones (hamstring) could play against Philadelphia, and they all did. With this week off, they have time to reset before returning Nov. 4 against the Giants. The time off will also help Zack Martin (back, ankle), Anthony Brown (hamstring), Leighton Vander Esch (stinger) and Robert Quinn (rib). The Cowboys put a lot into beating the Eagles, and with 15 days off between contests, they should be fully ready for the final nine games of the season. -- Todd Archer

Sterling Shepard wants to play. He was a limited (non-contact) participant in Wednesday's practice after much of the same last week while recovering from a concussion. But this is a tricky situation. The Giants and their medical staff need to protect Shepard from himself. They might hold him out another week. -- Jordan Raanan

play 1:18 Clay takes Shepard over Anderson Field Yates, Stephania Bell and Mike Clay debate whether they would rather have Sterling Shepard or Robby Anderson on their fantasy roster.

Wide receiver DeSean Jackson is ramping up his on-field rehab work with trainers and said he is feeling "a little bit" better, but the Eagles face the prospect of being without him for a sixth consecutive game as he recovers from a Grade 2 abdominal strain. Philadelphia should get cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) back this weekend; he is not currently listed on the injury report. Coach Doug Pederson said he's the starter opposite Jalen Mills when healthy. -- Tim McManus

As always with Washington, there are a few question marks: running back Adrian Peterson said he'd play Thursday against his former team despite a sprained left ankle. But there are big questions about other players, notably corner Josh Norman, who didn't practice this week after missing Sunday's game with a thigh injury. It's hard to imagine him playing, but he's been designated as questionable. Meanwhile, tight end Vernon Davis, in the concussion protocol, and running back Chris Thompson (toe) were ruled out. The Redskins will once again be short-handed in their quest to spring a big upset. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Bears cornerback Sherrick McManis remains in the concussion protocol, head coach Matt Nagy announced Wednesday. McManis, 31, is a minor contributor on defense, but the veteran is a core special-teamer. The Bears need all the special-teams help they can get after the Saints blocked one punt and tipped another against Chicago in Week 7. The Bears are nowhere near as successful on special teams when McManis is out of the lineup. -- Jeff Dickerson

Cornerback Darius Slay (hamstring) is going to be a player to watch throughout the week. While he was at practice Wednesday, he didn't do much in individual periods and his status will be worth monitoring. Defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (elbow) continues to work his way back from injury; his return would be a big boost for the Lions. -- Michael Rothstein

For the first time since his turf toe injury Sept. 26, Davante Adams has a chance to play Sunday night. Although officially he was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, he went through the team stretch and warm-up for the first time. Then, along with a member of the medical staff, he went inside to test several different pairs of shoes. When asked if Adams found one that will work, coach Matt LaFleur said: "Yeah, I hope so." Then LaFleur added: "I think it could go right up to game time, to be truthful. I'm not quite sure where we're at right there with him right now." -- Rob Demovsky

Wide receiver Adam Thielen's streak of 87 consecutive games played will end Thursday. Thielen (hamstring) was ruled out on the final injury report, but the belief is that the injury he sustained in Detroit is not serious enough to keep him out for an extended period of time. Consider this the Vikings taking a cautious course of action with their Pro Bowler given the short turnaround between games. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Matt Ryan's sprained right ankle is the primary concern right now. Coach Dan Quinn refused to rule Ryan out for Sunday's matchup against Seattle, but this is the franchise quarterback, and the falling Falcons (1-6) can ill afford to sacrifice Ryan's long-term health in what has become a lost season. No matter the severity of the sprain, Ryan should sit this weekend. Then he'll have the bye week to recover even more. The Falcons can reevaluate his status for Nov. 10 at New Orleans, which is the first division game. Ryan hasn't missed a game since December 2009, when he was sidelined by turf toe. -- Vaughn McClure

The Panthers, according to offensive coordinator Norv Turner, have had six left tackles in the past 25 games because of injuries. That position again has some doubt around it, as Dennis Daley, who started the past two games for fellow rookie Greg Little (concussion), missed Wednesday's practice with a groin injury. Coach Ron Rivera said it was as much about rest as anything, but at least the Panthers have options if Daley can't go. Daryl Williams, who began the season as the starting left tackle, has been playing right guard to replace Trai Turner (ankle). Turner has practiced the past two days and appears ready to return. -- David Newton

The Saints have some pretty colossal injury questions, with the status of quarterback Drew Brees, running back Alvin Kamara, tight end Jared Cook and cornerbacks Eli Apple and Patrick Robinson all still uncertain early in the week. Brees said it's his "plan" to play Sunday against Arizona as long as he keeps feeling as good throwing the ball as he did when he returned to practice Wednesday for the first time in five weeks. But coach Sean Payton said he might not officially name a starter until Sunday. Meanwhile, Kamara and Cook both missed Wednesday's practice after missing last Sunday's game. But there is still some hope for Kamara since the Saints released backup Zach Zenner. So his status should become clearer once we see if he can practice Thursday or Friday. -- Mike Triplett

play 0:59 Bell doesn't think Kamara's injuries are significant Stephania Bell doesn't think Alvin Kamara's ankle and knee injuries are significant, rather the Saints think he could use the extra rest time.

The Bucs should get right tackle Demar Dotson (hamstring) back Sunday, along with Breshad Perriman (hamstring). It's too soon to tell if star pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul, who's in his 21-day practice window after coming off the non-football injury list, will get any snaps this weekend (the Bucs would have to make a roster move for that to happen), but coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday, "They were getting after it pretty good today -- especially in that pass-rush drill -- and he took a bunch of reps on the scout team. So I'm anxious to see how he feels tomorrow." Pierre-Paul added, "I'm on the right track, I'm looking forward and I've got a lot to do in a short amount of time." -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

All eyes are on David Johnson this week. He didn't practice Wednesday as he continues to deal with an ankle injury that limited him to just three snaps Sunday against the Giants. Kliff Kingsbury said he doesn't want Johnson to play at 70 or 80 percent, but he wants to see Johnson able to explode off his ankle. -- Josh Weinfuss

play 1:06 Berry: Edmonds needs to be rostered Matthew Berry is emphatic in his belief that Chase Edmonds needs to be rostered in all fantasy leagues.

Cornerback Troy Hill popped up on the Rams' official injury report with a hamstring injury, which could cause concern at the position, with Aqib Talib already placed on injured reserve and Jalen Ramsey still acquainting himself with the defense a week after his trade. If Hill is unable to play, look for Darious Williams and possibly rookie David Long to fill the void. -- Lindsey Thiry

For the 49ers, the impending return of left tackle Joe Staley could be a boon to an offense that has injuries all over the place. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Staley has an "outside chance" to return from his broken fibula on Sunday against Carolina, and Staley is going to do some work on the practice field this week. But even if Staley is unable to go against the Panthers, getting him back to practice could go a long way toward having him ready for the quick-turnaround Thursday night game at Arizona on Halloween. -- Nick Wagoner

Coach Pete Carroll said defensive end Ziggy Ansah "ran really well" Wednesday morning as he works his way back from a twisted ankle, but his status for Sunday's game at Atlanta remains very much up in the air. Carroll would say only there's "a chance." Carroll said Monday that he couldn't see Ansah playing unless he gets some work in practice this week. He was similarly noncommittal about safety Bradley McDougald, whose back spasms kept him out of practice Wednesday and played a factor in the team's decision to trade for Quandre Diggs. Left tackle Duane Brown is also iffy for Sunday with his biceps injury, but Carroll said he was scheduled to get some work in Wednesday. -- Brady Henderson