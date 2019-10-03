Biggest Week 5 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Latest on Singletary, Conner and more

Week 4 saw a number of key players go down with injury, including James Conner and Davante Adams. Meanwhile, others such as Devin Singletary are looking to return to action after multi-week absences. Get the latest updates from our NFL Nation reporters here:

Jump to:

ARI | ATL | BAL | BUF | CAR | CHI | CIN

CLE | DAL | DEN | DET | GB | HOU | IND

JAX | KC | LAC | LAR | MIA | MIN | NE

NO | NYG | NYJ | OAK | PHI | PIT | SF

SEA | TB | TEN | WSH

AFC EAST

Will Josh Allen play against the Titans? He was on the receiving end of a brutal helmet-to-helmet hit, which knocked him out of last week's game against the Patriots. But he's progressed through the concussion protocol quickly -- he was limited in practice Wednesday, but his participation in throwing drills suggest he's already in step four. The next step is clearance by an independent party. Allen is trending toward that, but the Bills are confident in backup Matt Barkley if necessary. Also, running back Devin Singletary has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury but was close to playing last week, according to Sean McDermott. He started this week off with a limited practice, however, so his status is still questionable. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Receiver Jakeem Grant suffered a hamstring injury in the second half Sunday, and he didn't return in the team's 30-10 loss to the Chargers. The bye week will help him heal without missing much game action, but soft tissue injuries are notoriously tricky. The Dolphins should get back Albert Wilson for the first time since Week 1 when they return from the bye. -- Cameron Wolfe

Linebacker Dont'a Hightower (shoulder) was a game-time decision this past Sunday against the Bills, testing things out on the field a few hours before kickoff when it was ultimately determined he wouldn't play. Hightower is a captain and signal-caller, so his status naturally takes on a high level of importance for the Patriots. -- Mike Reiss

Sam Darnold, three weeks removed from his mononucleosis diagnosis, has returned to practice, and there's a chance he will play Sunday against the Eagles. It's notable that he took first-team reps Wednesday. He's scheduled for another medical exam Friday. If the swelling in his spleen is gone, and if the coaches are comfortable with his conditioning level, he could be back as QB1. If not, Luke Falk will start again. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Peyton's Places To celebrate 100 years of pro football, Peyton Manning travels the country to see the people and places that made the NFL the NFL.

Watch on ESPN+ » More »

The Ravens are hoping defensive tackle Brandon Williams will play after missing Sunday's loss to the Browns with a knee injury. But Williams didn't practice Wednesday, which puts his status in doubt. "It's not a long-term injury, for sure," coach John Harbaugh said. "It's not going to be a surgery or anything like that. I don't even know if I want to categorize it, because it's just something that he has to deal with." The Ravens have struggled mightily in stopping the run without him. In the five games Williams has missed over the past three years, Baltimore has allowed an average of 174.2 yards rushing and eight rushing touchdowns. -- Jamison Hensley

The weekly injury update on starting left tackle Cordy Glenn took on added drama this week. Glenn, who has been out with a concussion since the second preseason game, was ruled out for Sunday's game against Arizona even before the week of practice even started. Previously, coach Zac Taylor had said Glenn could be cleared from the protocol on any given day. That changed Wednesday. Glenn's long-term outlook is something to keep an eye on moving forward. -- Ben Baby

After hauling in 167 receiving yards, wide receiver Jarvis Landry suffered a concussion Sunday at Baltimore. Given that he'll have to pass concussion protocol to play Monday night at San Francisco, it helps that he'll have the extra day to get there. -- Jake Trotter

James Conner and Cameron Heyward briefly exited Monday night's game due to injury, but both returned and finished the game. Neither practiced Wednesday, but Conner's ankle is slightly more concerning than Heyward's quad injury. Heyward told reporters he would be fine, while Conner wasn't available for an update. In his Tuesday press conference, coach Mike Tomlin said the pair's week of practice would dictate Sunday's availability. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Bill O'Brien said wide receiver Kenny Stills is day-to-day, but "he might be able to play Sunday" against the Falcons. Stills injured his hamstring at the end of the first quarter in Week 4. If he cannot play, expect more playing time for slot receiver Keke Coutee. -- Sarah Barshop

The Colts had four starters -- receiver T.Y. Hilton, running back Marlon Mack, safety Clayton Geathers and safety Malik Hooker -- who did not practice Wednesday. The biggest name of the group is Hilton. He continues to be out due to a quadriceps injury, and the Colts missed Hilton's presence against Oakland in Week 4. They need Hilton, who leads the Colts in receptions and receiving yards, against Kansas City, especially after they had six drops as a team in a Week 4 loss to Oakland. However, it wouldn't be surprising if the Colts held him out for another game because they have a bye the following week. Sitting Hilton for another game will give him three weeks to recover from the injury. There was some good news for the Colts on Wednesday: All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard appears to be on his way to returning after missing the past two games due to a concussion. Leonard was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. -- Mike Wells

Gardner Minshew was limited in practice by a left knee injury, but it doesn't appear to be something that will keep him out Sunday. Backup Josh Dobbs did get some first-team reps, but Minshew downplayed his injury during his news conference. He was wearing a brace on his left knee in practice but threw the ball well during the portion open to the media. -- Mike DiRocco

Outside linebacker Cameron Wake left late in the game against the Falcons. He spoke with a trainer, then had ice applied to his leg and didn't return to the game. Wake was held out of practice on Monday. He rode a stationary bike during the open portion of practice. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Broncos inside linebacker Josey Jewell, who left the loss to the Jaguars with a hamstring injury, did not practice Wednesday. The Broncos were hoping to get Jewell back on the field at least some on Thursday, but he has already left two games with the injury. He started all four of the Broncos' games, but the team's run defense evaporated after Jewell left the game as Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette rushed for 190 yards in the second half and 139 yards in the third quarter alone. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said this week he expected the Broncos' future opponents, beginning with the Chargers this Sunday, to look at how successful the Jaguars were running the ball against the Broncos out of bigger personnel groupings, with two tight ends as well as an extra offensive lineman at tight end at times, and try to repeat that. -- Jeff Legwold

The Chiefs could be at full strength at running back Sunday night against the Colts for the first time since Week 2. That's when Damien Williams bruised his right knee, knocking him out of the lineup for the next two games. Williams returned to practice Wednesday as a full participant, giving him a good chance to play this week. LeSean McCoy was a limited practice participant, but he's played with his sore ankle for the last two weeks. -- Adam Teicher

After missing last week's game against the Dolphins due to back spasms, receiver Mike Williams was a limited participant in practice Wednesday, which means the Clemson product might be available for the Bolts on Sunday. The Chargers could use the help at receiver, with Dontrelle Inman placed on the injured reserve this week due to a quad injury and Travis Benjamin still nursing a hip issue. Benjamin was also a limited participant Wednesday. -- Eric D. Williams

Receiver Tyrell Williams sat out Wednesday's practice in London with a foot issue, raising eyebrows at an already-thin WR corps, which infamously parted ways with Antonio Brown before the season, saw Ryan Grant cut last week and had J.J. Nelson as a game-time scratch with a leg injury. It's early in the week, but Williams is a key part of Oakland's passing game, having caught a touchdown pass in each of the Raiders' first four games. If he is out, look for tight end Darren Waller to become even more of a target for quarterback Derek Carr. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

The Fantasy Show on ESPN+ Embracing the fun spirit of fantasy sports, ESPN senior fantasy analyst Matthew Berry and his unconventional cast of characters aim to make fantasy football players smarter and help them win their leagues. Watch the latest episode

The Cowboys' offensive line is banged up, but the only starter expected to not play Sunday against the Packers is left tackle Tyron Smith, who has a high ankle sprain and would be replaced by Cameron Fleming. But right tackle La'el Collins did not practice Wednesday, and right guard Zack Martin was limited because of injuries. The Cowboys have better depth than most teams, with veteran Xavier Su'a-Filo and Joe Looney in reserve, but they are light at tackle with left guard Connor Williams the likely candidate to bump out to a tackle spot if something were to happen to Collins or Fleming Sunday. Wide receiver Michael Gallup went through a limited practice for the first time since undergoing knee surgery. His return would aid a passing game that was stagnant last week. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence was also limited with a bruised knee but should play, although his snap count could be limited during the game. -- Todd Archer

Saquon Barkley remains officially sidelined with a high ankle sprain, but coach Pat Shurmur did not rule him out for Sunday after he was running and cutting on the side with a trainer Wednesday. Barkley is still not expected to play against the Vikings, according to sources. His eyes are more realistically on next week when the Giants play in New England on Thursday night, but even that might be optimistic. -- Jordan Raanan

play 0:32 Barkley back on practice field for Giants Giants reporter Jordan Raanan details Saquon Barkley's attempt to return for New York and when he is targeting to come back to game action.

Receiver DeSean Jackson remains sidelined with an abdominal strain that has kept him out of action the last two weeks. There is some doubt in Jackson's camp about him playing against the Jets. The game versus New York looks winnable with or without Jackson. It may be best to have him rest up before a three-game road swing through Minnesota, Dallas and Buffalo. -- Tim McManus

With the Redskins, injuries always has to be plural because they have so many. The most pressing injuries involve the quarterbacks: Case Keenum watched practice Wednesday while wearing a protective boot on his right foot, as he did last week. Colt McCoy did practice, and if there are no issues with his right leg, he could end up starting. He would have been the starter out of camp if his right leg, which he broke in December, had cooperated. The Redskins need to make sure he can not only plant and throw, but also cut and move. Meanwhile, tight end Vernon Davis did not practice because of a concussion, same as fellow tight end Jordan Reed. And on top of all that, right guard Brandon Scherff (hip) also did not practice. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Get the best of ESPN sent to your inbox The ESPN Daily delivers the biggest sports news and moments every weekday. Sign me up! Email:

Bears coach Matt Nagy announced on Wednesday that veteran Chase Daniel is expected to start at quarterback in place of injured Mitchell Trubisky (left shoulder) against the Raiders in London on Sunday. A 10-year NFL veteran, Daniel will be making just his fifth career regular season start. "His leadership and his anticipation are Chase's best traits," Nagy said. "Leadership within the huddle before the play happens; directing people, telling them where to go, how to get there. And then the anticipatory throws of knowing, 'OK, this guy is going to be open because of this defense,' and being able to throw the ball on time." -- Jeff Dickerson

With the Lions on a bye, it's all about healing up. Whether it's Matthew Stafford playing through a back/hip injury, Darius Slay recovering from a hamstring issue or T.J. Hockenson healing from a concussion, the bye came at a good time for some of Detroit's top players. The flip side of that is after this week, the Lions have 12 straight regular season games, which doesn't leave much rest for any future injuries. -- Michael Rothstein

Everyone saw what the Packers' offense looks like with Davante Adams and without him. With Adams, the Packers put up 27 points through three quarters against the Eagles. Without him, they failed to score on a pair of fourth-quarter drives that reached deep into Philadelphia territory, including one with four plays from the Eagles' 1-yard line. Adams' toe injury looks likely to keep him out for Sunday's game at Dallas, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers was holding out hope: "Nothing would surprise me with [No.] 17, but hopefully it's this week or next week." -- Rob Demovsky

Stefon Diggs' absence from Wednesday's practice for non-football injury reasons sparked a sea of speculation over what's going on with the star wide receiver and put his visible frustrations seen in games further under the microscope. While there's been no official reason given for his absence, it's certainly something to keep an eye on as it pertains to his availability later this week for the game against the Giants. Anthony Harris did not practice due to a quad injury. Minnesota had a handful of limited participants, including two offensive linemen: Josh Kline, who is recovering from a Week 3 concussion and Garrett Bradbury, who injured his shoulder against Chicago. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Center Alex Mack didn't practice Wednesday due to a left elbow injury, which meant backup guard Wes Schweitzer moved over to play center. Mack was spotted in the locker room and didn't seem to have any protection on the elbow, but that doesn't mean he's ready for action. Mack hasn't missed a game since joining the Falcons in 2016, and he actually finished last week's game against the Titans despite the elbow injury. The Falcons already have a tough enough task going up against J.J. Watt and the Texans' defense. Doing it without Mack would be a tremendous blow, so we'll see how he progresses the rest of the week. -- Vaughn McClure

There's a lot to choose from, but the biggest injury for Carolina may be rookie left tackle Greg Little, who is on the injury report with a concussion for the second time in less than two months. Little started at left tackle this past week, so Daryl Williams could move to right guard to replace Pro Bowler Trai Turner (ankle), who missed last week and didn't practice Wednesday. If Little can't play, and it seems unlikely he will at this point, and Turner also doesn't return, the Panthers could be down to sixth-round pick Dennis Daley protecting Kyle Allen's blind side, unless they move Williams back to left tackle. -- David Newton

The Saints could be thin at defensive end if Trey Hendrickson isn't able to return from the neck injury he suffered Sunday night. Hendrickson missed practice Wednesday, leaving undrafted rookie Carl Granderson and veteran DT/DE Mario Edwards Jr. as the only backup DEs on the roster. The Saints have also used starting DT Sheldon Rankins on the outside at times. -- Mike Triplett

Both Devin White (knee) and Jamel Dean (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering their injuries in Week 2. "Both the young guys looked OK moving around. We'll just see how they progress through the week," Bruce Arians said. White, whose knee is still in a brace, said, "It felt great. I was running on the sideline when I wasn't in to make sure I'm in game shape and ready to go." If healthy, White could play a huge role in helping stop Alvin Kamara, while Dean would give a boost to the secondary's depth, particularly in sub packages. -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Wide receiver Christian Kirk's ankle injury is bad enough to likely keep him out of Sunday's game at Cincinnati, but there's hope he can return a week later to face the Falcons. Coach Kliff Kingsbury wouldn't divulge the details of the injury, but he did say he was relieved it wasn't more serious, which he initially thought would be the case. With Kirk and fellow wide receiver Damiere Byrd not expected to play Sunday, expect rookie wide receiver Andy Isabella to get more reps, especially lining up out wide. -- Josh Weinfuss

Starting inside linebacker Bryce Hager (shoulder) has been ruled out against the Seahawks, leaving the Rams in a less-than-desirable situation where they must start Troy Reeder, an undrafted rookie from Delaware. Meanwhile, rookie safety Taylor Rapp (ankle) is projected as doubtful. If Rapp is unable to play, safety Marqui Christian will fill his role. -- Lindsey Thiry

The 49ers hoped the early bye week would help multiple players return from injury or recover from existing ones, but none might matter more than defensive back Jimmie Ward this week. Ward missed the first three games with a broken finger, but with cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon out because of a foot sprain and young free safety Tarvarius Moore still settling in, the Niners could use another veteran presence in the secondary. Ward looks poised to offer that against Cleveland's dynamic receiving options, however the 49ers choose to use him. -- Nick Wagoner

The Seahawks are in tremendous shape injury-wise for a team on a short week. Left tackle Duane Brown is listed as questionable because of a biceps injury, but he practiced Wednesday and should be "fine" for the Rams game, according to Pete Carroll. Brown and backup guard Ethan Pocic (also questionable) were the only two Seahawks listed as questionable, doubtful or out. And they'll get running back Rashaad Penny back Thursday night after he missed the last two games. -- Brady Henderson