Biggest Week 11 injury questions for all 32 NFL teams: Updates on Amari Cooper, Le'Veon Bell, more

As the races for the 2019 NFL playoffs tighten, a number of key starters are battling injuries.

AFC EAST

None. Don't refresh your page -- you read that correctly, although Buffalo fans might want to knock on wood. The Bills' 53-man roster is shockingly healthy entering Week 11, and although three players are technically eligible to return from injured reserve, the only "realistic" option to do so is tight end Jason Croom. Yet, with four healthy tight ends already on the 53, even Croom's return seems incredibly unlikely. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Dolphins safety Reshad Jones told reporters that this is the week he will return from what he called a crack rib. He has missed the past four games, and he'll add strong veteran talent for a young secondary that is trending in the right direction. -- Cameron Wolfe

The Patriots haven't had much pass-catching production from the tight end position, and the hope is that Matt LaCosse, who injured an MCL on Oct. 10 vs. the Giants and has been sidelined since, will help improve that. LaCosse returned to practice two weeks ago on a limited basis. If he's ultimately cleared for action, his presence would create more options for coordinator Josh McDaniels so the team isn't as reliant on the wide receiver position. -- Mike Reiss

Running back Le'Veon Bell (ribs, knee, ankle) is beat up, but he will play Sunday against the Redskins. The injuries seemed to affect him last week, as he appeared a half step slow to the hole. It wouldn't be a surprise if backup Bilal Powell gets a few more carries. The Jets could be without cornerback Darryl Roberts (calf) for a second straight week, meaning another patchwork game at cornerback. -- Rich Cimini

AFC NORTH

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce didn't practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury, and the key run stopper likely will be sidelined for Sunday's game against the Texans. Coach John Harbaugh didn't officially rule out Pierce, but the Ravens signed veteran defensive tackles Domata Peko and Justin Ellis on Tuesday for a reason. Baltimore understands it has to be strong up front against the Texans, who have the NFL's fourth-best rushing attack. -- Jamison Hensley

Bengals wide receiver Alex Erickson was limited in the Week 10 loss to the Ravens and missed Wednesday's practice with a back injury. While Bengals coach Zac Taylor listed the starter as day-to-day, it appears he's optimistic about Erickson's availability at Oakland. Taylor: "He's a tough guy, so start with that and make your own assumptions from there. He's going to do everything he can to get healthy and get going." -- Ben Baby

Defensive end Olivier Vernon (knee) will miss Thursday's game vs. Pittsburgh, leaving Chad Thomas as the starting replacement for a second consecutive week. -- Jake Trotter

While running back James Conner is off the injury report for Thursday night's game, another starter landed there Wednesday afternoon. Cornerback Joe Haden is questionable with an illness, and his availability is the biggest injury question for this team. He has flown under the radar, but he had an interception a week ago and figured to be key in slowing Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry. If Haden can't go, he'll likely be replaced with Artie Burns, who played 100% of defensive snaps against the Chargers. -- Brooke Pryor

AFC SOUTH

Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V was limited in practice on Wednesday, but it was the first time he has practiced since he injured a hamstring in Week 7. Fuller could still be a week away from playing, but this is a good sign for the Texans' offense for the second half of the season. -- Sarah Barshop

The Colts got some positive news when quarterback Jacoby Brissett was a full participant in practice Wednesday. He'll be back in the starting lineup against Jacksonville on Sunday barring any kind of setback. Brissett missed the Week 10 game against Miami with a sprained left MCL. Wednesday was definitely a significant step in the right direction for his return, after he was a limited participant in practice last week. -- Mike Wells

The Jaguars are pretty healthy after the bye week. Every player practiced Wednesday in some capacity, but one player to monitor is defensive lineman Calais Campbell. He's dealing with a back injury (he was limited on Wednesday), and while he is expected to play on Sunday, back issues can be troublesome because they tend to linger. Dawuane Smoot has been a pleasant surprise this season (four sacks after having none in his first two years) and would absorb some of Campbell's reps. -- Mike DiRocco

The bye week comes at an ideal time for the Titans. Linebacker Jayon Brown (groin), wide receiver Corey Davis (hip), tight end Delanie Walker (ankle) and defensive lineman Jurrell Casey all missed last week's game and should benefit from the time off this week. Coach Mike Vrabel said all of the players who missed time are working their tails off to return, and coaches will evaluate where they are when they get back after the bye week. -- Turron Davenport

AFC WEST

Right tackle Ja'Wuan James (knee) practiced on a limited basis Wednesday, and he continues to work his way back into the lineup. James, who was one of the Broncos' major free-agent signings in the offseason, has played 32 snaps this season. James played 10 snaps in the season opener in Oakland before injuring a knee, missed six games and returned to play 22 snaps against the Colts before reinjuring the same knee. He missed the Week 9 game against the Browns before the Broncos' bye, and he is still a significant question mark to return to the lineup. It has continued to limit the Broncos' ability to adjust to any troubles in the offensive line, including left tackle Garett Bolles' struggles with penalties. -- Jeff Legwold

The rash of offensive line injuries could be easing to the point where the Chiefs could have their initial group of starters back on Monday night for the first time since Week 2. The Chiefs are hopeful left tackle Eric Fisher and right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif could be ready to play. The Chiefs will know more on Thursday, when they begin their practice week. The Chiefs have been patching offensive line holes all season. Only center Austin Reiter of the original starting group has yet to be knocked from the lineup because of injury. Things were most perilous last week in Tennessee, where the Chiefs played without Fisher and Duvernay-Tardif, lost two others to injury and for a time were without any available backups on the bench. -- Adam Teicher

Chargers left tackle Russell Okung played only seven snaps against the Raiders last week due to a groin strain. Okung did not practice on Tuesday while the Chargers prepared for the high altitude of Mexico City in Colorado Springs. However, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn remains hopeful that Okung can return to the field in time for Monday night's game against the Chiefs. If not, rookie Trey Pipkins would get his first career start. "We'll see where he's at," Lynn said this week. "I'd love to see him play. But if he can't go, he won't go." -- Eric D. Williams

Defensive back Lamarcus Joyner pulled up with a strained hamstring on the last defensive series of the Raiders' white-knuckle defeat of the Chargers on Thursday, and he has not practiced since. Joyner has been Oakland's primary nickel cornerback, and if he cannot play against the Bengals, the Raiders could slide Daryl Worley into the slot and put rookie Isaiah Johnson on the outside, opposite another rookie corner in Trayvon Mullen. Veteran Nevin Lawson would be another option at nickel, as would undrafted rookie Keisean Nixon. -- Paul Gutierrez

NFC EAST

Amari Cooper did not practice as he continues to deal with a number of lower-body injuries, including a bruised knee. He took part in just one limited practice last week but managed to catch 11 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown against Minnesota. The Cowboys will look to make sure Cooper is ready for game day and limit his work in practice to make sure he is healthy. On the offensive line, the Cowboys will work in Xavier Su'a-Filo at left guard after Connor Williams had knee surgery Tuesday. Meanwhile, the right side of the line, Zack Martin (elbow) and La'el Collins (back), did not practice Wednesday, but the expectation is they will be ready to play Sunday. -- Todd Archer

It's a good thing that tight end Evan Engram gets this extra week to rest his injured foot with the Giants on their bye week. He was still in a walking boot on Tuesday, and coach Pat Shurmur said he didn't practice. Engram was hopeful to return next Sunday against Chicago, but it certainly doesn't appear to be a lock. -- Jordan Raanan

Receiver Alshon Jeffery missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury, which he suffered late in a Week 9 win against the Bears. The fact that he was sidelined even after having the bye week to heal makes his absence more notable. If he can't go, the Eagles will be down their top two receivers -- Jeffery and DeSean Jackson -- against the 8-1 Patriots. -- Tim McManus

The Redskins still aren't sure when running back Chris Thompson will return from his turf toe injury, but coach Bill Callahan said he remains week-to-week. Tight end Vernon Davis is more of a possibility for this week, though he remains in the concussion protocol after missing the past five games. The Redskins need what Davis provides: someone who can win at the line and create opportunities in the pass game. The passing game struggles because the Redskins lack enough players who can do this. Davis did go through practice Wednesday, but he's done that before during the time he's been in the protocol. -- John Keim

NFC NORTH

Bears coach Matt Nagy said he isn't sure whether veteran inside linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow) will be placed on injured reserve, but Trevathan is likely out for the foreseeable future. The veteran suffered a gruesome left elbow injury last week vs. the Lions and was replaced by Nick Kwiatkoski, who recorded nine tackles, one sack and an interception. Nagy was also vague about tight end Trey Burton's status for Sunday night versus the Rams. Burton has been ineffective all year with just 14 catches for 84 yards, and is battling a calf injury. -- Jeff Dickerson

The injury to watch is quarterback Matthew Stafford, who didn't practice with a back injury that kept him out of his first game since 2010 last Sunday. Stafford was at practice, but he mostly watched from the side in a baseball cap, occasionally chatting with coaches after doing some light throwing on the side. That Stafford didn't practice is a large concern for his status for Sunday. Jeff Driskel would be the starter in his place, and what Stafford does Thursday and Friday will be worth monitoring. Beyond Stafford, the Lions' defensive line is pretty beat up. Six defensive linemen were listed on the injury report, with the most concerning being Da'Shawn Hand (ankle) and Romeo Okwara (groin), neither of whom played Sunday. That Mike Daniels (foot) practiced in full is a help for a unit struggling with health. -- Michael Rothstein

Wide receiver Davante Adams said he's staying in Green Bay during the bye in part to continue treatment on his turf toe to make sure it's "3 million percent better." Adams said he still has "some soreness," but he obviously was highly productive with seven catches for 118 yards in his second game back, Sunday's win over the Panthers. Said Adams: "I still have to deal with some uncomfortable stuff, but I'm obviously able to perform at a high level and still run around and be full speed, so that's a plus. But dealing with some soreness is really all I've got right now." -- Rob Demovsky

Don't expect Linval Joseph to return until after Minnesota's Week 12 bye at the earliest, after he underwent surgery on his right knee last week. The nose tackle isn't the only interior defensive lineman dealing with injury, either. Shamar Stephen, who has been playing through a recent knee injury, was sidelined during Wednesday's practice. The Vikings have a handful of reserves they can turn to on the interior, from Jaleel Johnson to Jalyn Holmes to Armon Watts, and did well behind Stephen to stop the run in Dallas despite Joseph's absence. Wide receiver Adam Thielen continues to remain out with the hamstring injury he reaggravated in Kansas City, while right guard Josh Kline is in the concussion protocol after suffering his second head injury this season. -- Courtney Cronin

NFC SOUTH

Both tight end Austin Hooper (MCL) and running back Devonta Freeman (foot) are recovering from injuries and are "long shots'' to play at Carolina, coach Dan Quinn said. Quinn wouldn't put a timetable on when each player would return. Brian Hill likely gets the start at running back with Freeman ailing. Without top receiving option Hooper, the Falcons will need both Luke Stocker and Jaeden Graham to step up and fill the void. -- Vaughn McClure

Cornerback James Bradberry missed the loss at Green Bay with a groin injury, but he was back practicing on a limited basis on Wednesday and could be ready for Sunday's game against Atlanta. His return would be key in the coverage of Julio Jones. Bradberry has the size and athletic ability to give Jones issues. Last season, with Jones coming off a 10-catch, 169-yard effort against Philadelphia, Bradberry limited the perennial Pro Bowler to five catches for 64 yards and no touchdowns. With fellow cornerback Donte Jackson battling a hip injury, the return of Bradberry could be crucial. -- David Newton

The Saints will be without Pro Bowl left guard Andrus Peat for the next six weeks or so because of a broken arm. And top cornerback Marshon Lattimore's status is in doubt because of a hamstring injury that kept him out of Wednesday's practice. Lattimore would be greatly missed this week at Tampa Bay since he has been consistently locking down No. 1 receivers for most of the season -- and because the Saints are about to face Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. -- Mike Triplett

With Vernon Hargreaves now gone and multiple cornerback injuries, the Bucs' secondary is looking pretty thin. Starter Carlton Davis, who suffered a hip injury during pregame warm-ups in Week 9 and missed the past two games, still isn't practicing. Nickelback M.J. Stewart suffered a sprained right knee, a source told ESPN. According to coach Bruce Arians, he will be out "three to four weeks." Ryan Smith, who has played outside and inside at nickel, played only two defensive snaps last week and was pulled immediately after surrendering a 69-yard touchdown against the Cardinals. He has played only five defensive snaps all season. Rookies Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting will see a heavy workload. The Bucs also called up rookie Mazzi Wilkins to the 53-man roster. "I think all those guys, I've got confidence in that they'll do a heck of a job," Arians said of his young secondary. "They've got a heck of a task in front of them." -- Jenna Laine

NFC WEST

Patrick Peterson is "day-to-day" with a calf injury, but he was healthy enough to participate in the open portion of Cardinals practice on Wednesday. And by the looks of it, he was moving pretty well, cutting and sprinting, both of which were signs that the calf is improving. He still has three days to let it heal before Sunday. -- Josh Weinfuss

The Rams' offensive line is in bad shape, the worse it's ever been since Sean McVay became coach in 2017. They already lost left guard Joseph Noteboom for the season, and now center Brian Allen joins him on injured reserve because of a damaged MCL in his left knee. Right tackle Rob Havenstein also will be out Sunday, and possibly longer, because of an injured meniscus in his right knee. This means that Jared Goff and the Rams' running game will be dependent on a line that will feature three first-year starters. -- Lindsey Thiry

The Niners head toward Sunday's game against Arizona with uncertainty surrounding their two best weapons in the passing game, tight end George Kittle (knee, ankle) and receiver Emmanuel Sanders (ribs). Kittle didn't play last week, and multiple players told ESPN they were preparing for the possibility of being without him for two games. Sanders suffered his injury on Monday night. Coach Kyle Shanahan has said both likely will be game-time decisions. If they're out again, the Niners will need guys such as Kendrick Bourne, Marquise Goodwin and Dante Pettis to take a big leap forward after major struggles in Monday's loss to Seattle. -- Nick Wagoner

The Seahawks expect their bye week to give wide receiver Tyler Lockett enough time to recover from his leg contusion to play Nov. 24 at Philadelphia. Luke Willson's status is less clear after he suffered what Pete Carroll called a "legit" hamstring injury that could keep him out a couple of weeks. The Seahawks expect to have Ed Dickson back for the Eagles game, so they should be OK at tight end with Dickson, Jacob Hollister and George Fant if Willson can't play. -- Brady Henderson